Junction City officials continue their discussions with Veolia concerning what occurred at the water plant that led to the recent loss of water for multiple days in the community. Allen Dinkel, City Manager, said they think they know what happened. "It was operator error on behalf of the employee of Veolia Water. We're digging through who's going to pay for it and we have had a lot of discussion with Veolia. "

JUNCTION CITY, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO