Two arrested on drug, gun charges

Around 9:50 a.m. on Saturday, December 18, Sergeant George Hamilton, was on patrol serving as the Troop B Patrol supervisor in the city of Pittsfield. It was then that Sergeant Hamilton observed a black BMW 535 sedan on Wahconah Street with registration plates that, when run on his cruiser’s mounted laptop, belonged to a 2008 Porsche. When safe to do so, Sergeant Hamilton turned on his blue lights to conduct a stop. The Sergeant made contact with the driver of the BMW and identified him as SHAMAUN DRAYTON, 35, of Springfield.

PITTSFIELD, MA ・ 11 DAYS AGO