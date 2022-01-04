ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law Enforcement

Two arrested on drug, gun charges

Mid-Hudson News Network
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTOWN OF ULSTER – Troopers from the Kingston State Police barracks arrested two people minutes after 5 a.m. on New Year’s Day after they found a gun and drugs in their disabled pick-up truck that was...

midhudsonnews.com

Southern Minnesota News

Charges: Drunk driver, 18, blew stop sign, kicked & bit officers

A teenager is accused of driving drunk and assaulting two officers. Allison Diane Doheny, 18, of Belle Plaine, was charged Monday with felony assault of a corrections employee, gross misdemeanor 4th-degree assault of a peace officer, DWI, and underage liquor consumption. According to a criminal complaint, a Mankato police officer...
MANKATO, MN
sky21.com

Four Arrested for Drugs After Being Stopped by Officers

Tabitha Ann Garner, 42 of Rome, and Melissa Holly Baker, 51 of Centre, was arrested this week after reports said they were found with methamphetamine during a traffic stop on the Loop at Redmond Road. Officers stated that the stop was conducted after Garner failed to maintain her lane. While...
ROME, GA
sciotopost.com

BREAKING: Two Arrested in Circleville for Trafficking Drugs

CIRCLEVILLE – Two people were arrested in Circleville and charged with Trafficking drugs and the gun that was found is stolen out of another county. According to the Circleville Police department, a traffic stop was initiated at North Court and Seyfert Ave on 1/02/21 around 11:49 pm. Circleville Police...
CIRCLEVILLE, OH
State
New Jersey State
Niles Daily Star

Two sentenced to probation on drug, weapons charges

NILES — In Berrien County Trial Court Monday, two area residents were sentenced to probation. Terrell Denzel Barrett, 25, of South Bend, pleaded guilty to possession of cocaine and carrying a concealed weapon in an auto and was sentenced to credit for 59 days already served and two years’ probation on the cocaine charge. He must pay $658 in fines and costs and forfeit his weapon.
BERRIEN COUNTY, MI
abc57.com

Arrest on probation violation leads to seizure of gun, drugs

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- A 19-year-old man was arrested on multiple charges after violating probation on a reckless homicide conviction, according to court records. South Bend Police located 19-year-old Sedric Davidson on December 30 as he started to get into a vehicle and took him into custody for violation of probation.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WCAX

Rutland man indicted on federal gun, drug charges

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Vermont man has been indicted on federal drug trafficking and weapons charges. Lawrence “Boo-Bee” Jackson, 50, of Rutland, was indicted by a federal grand jury. Prosecutors say Jackson pistol-whipped multiple people in the Rutland community and held a woman at gunpoint. Witnesses also...
RUTLAND, VT
#Drugs#False Identity#Naloxone#The Kingston State Police#Dodge#Buprenorphine
WHIZ

Two Coshocton residents charged in drug trafficking investigation

COSHOCTON COUNTY, Ohio–The Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday that charges have been filed against two people arrested in connection to a drug trafficking investigation. Authorities said 26-year-old Craig Neighbor Jr. and 23-year-old Destinee Ridenbaugh, both of Coshocton, have been charged with Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs, a 2nd...
COSHOCTON, OH
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Mid-Hudson News Network

Three arrested for possessing illegal guns, pot

NEWBURGH – A Thursday afternoon vehicle and traffic stop in the area of Broadway and Lander Street in the City of Newburgh resulted in the arrests of three men and the seizure of two loaded guns – one stolen in North Carolina – and 281 grams of marijuana.
NEWS10 ABC

Ulster County couple nabbed on drug, guns charges

KINGSTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — According to New York State Police, a couple from Hurley was arrested on weapons and drug charges on New Year’s. Both Jeannie M. Ferraro, 21, and Christopher J. Williams, 38, are now facing the same felony charges. Close to 1:30 a.m. on the morning of New Year’s Day, state troopers in […]
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Three arrested in Port Jervis on unrelated assault, weapons charges

PORT JERVIS – Three Port Jervis men have been arrested on assault and weapons related charges in unrelated incidents. The arrests were made by Port Jervis Police Chief William Worden and Orange County District Attorney David Hoovler. Christopher Sicina, 22, was arrested on January 3 on charges of criminal...
PORT JERVIS, NY
donaldsonvillechief.com

Donaldsonville trio, juvenile arrested on drug and firearm charges

A traffic stop on Hwy. 30 in St. Gabriel led to the arrest of three Donaldsonville men and one juvenile on possession of illegal drugs and firearms. The arrest occurred after the vehicle traveled at a high rate of speed along Hwy. 30, just past Hwy. 3115, according to St. Gabriel Police Officer Jay Clark.
DONALDSONVILLE, LA
mspnews.org

ATTACHED REGISTRATION PLATES RESULT IN TWO GUN ARRESTS INCLUDING VIOLATOR WITH OPEN GUN CHARGES

Around 9:50 a.m. on Saturday, December 18, Sergeant George Hamilton, was on patrol serving as the Troop B Patrol supervisor in the city of Pittsfield. It was then that Sergeant Hamilton observed a black BMW 535 sedan on Wahconah Street with registration plates that, when run on his cruiser’s mounted laptop, belonged to a 2008 Porsche. When safe to do so, Sergeant Hamilton turned on his blue lights to conduct a stop. The Sergeant made contact with the driver of the BMW and identified him as SHAMAUN DRAYTON, 35, of Springfield.
PITTSFIELD, MA

