The last few years has seen an emergence in a new kind of linked technology, connecting devices from around the home to existing portable devices while providing extra protection, security and peace of mind. A smart or video doorbell not only allows notifications to be sent to your phone, but gives you the ability to screen visitors at the door before you answer or let them in. Combined with a larger, connected smart home system, some video doorbells also twin with smart locks and lights to allow automatic unlocking and illumination of the driveway, for example.The camera and audio quality...

CELL PHONES ・ 10 HOURS AGO