Air Quality Alert issued for Middle Tanana Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-07 10:37:00 PST Expires: 2022-01-08 07:06:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued by this morning at 1145 AM PST. Target Area: Grays Harbor The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Washington Satsop River Near Satsop affecting Grays Harbor County. Skokomish River At Potlatch affecting Mason County. Deschutes River Near Rainier affecting Thurston County. The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in Washington Pilchuck River Near Snohomish affecting Snohomish County. Issaquah Creek Near Issaquah affecting King County. .Heavy rain along the Central Coast, Southwest Interior, South Slopes of the Olympics and the Central and Southern Washington Cascades combined with snowmelt will continue to cause flooding today. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Satsop River Near Satsop. * WHEN...Until tomorrow morning. * IMPACTS...At 40.0 feet, the Satsop River will flood...inundating farms...roads...and some residential areas. Erosion will likely damage some areas along the river. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:15 AM PST Friday the stage was 41.0 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:15 AM PST Friday was 41.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage late tonight and continue falling to 33.1 feet late Sunday morning. - Flood stage is 38.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

