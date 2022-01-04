ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Air Quality Alert issued for Middle Tanana Valley by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-01-05 05:02:00 AKST Expires: 2022-01-05 14:00:00 AKST Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Middle...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Allen, Defiance, Paulding, Putnam, Van Wert by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-06 22:42:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-07 10:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Allen; Defiance; Paulding; Putnam; Van Wert BITTERLY COLD TONIGHT INTO FRIDAY MORNING West winds of 10 to 20 mph are expected tonight with lows ranging from 1 to 13 above zero. It will feel much colder because of the winds, with wind chill values of 5 to 15 below zero expected through Friday morning. Be sure to dress properly for the cold if heading outside tonight or Friday morning.
ALLEN COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Western Okanogan County by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-07 04:40:00 PST Expires: 2022-01-07 10:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Western Okanogan County POCKETS OF FREEZING RAIN...HEAVY SNOW CONTINUING OVER THE MOUNTAINS TODAY WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations up to 3 inches. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph along exposed ridgetops. * WHERE...Winthrop, Methow, Twisp, Mazama, Conconully, and Loup Loup Pass. * WHEN...Until 10 AM PST this morning. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Friday morning commute. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.
OKANOGAN COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Middle Tanana Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-07 18:00:00 AKST Expires: 2022-01-10 12:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Middle Tanana Valley WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON AKST MONDAY * WHAT...Strong winds with blowing snow, low visibility and cold wind chills expected. Plan on difficult travel conditions. Visibility will be one half mile or less at times. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. Wind chills to 55 below. * WHERE...In the uplands north and east of Fairbanks. * WHEN...6 PM today to noon Monday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Wind chills as low as 55 below zero will cause frostbite in as little as 10 minutes to exposed skin. Large snow drifts will form. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Weather Advisory for blowing snow means periods of blowing snow will cause travel difficulties. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Wenatchee Area by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-07 10:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-01-07 19:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Watch for falling debris and tree limbs. Use caution if you must drive. Roads may experience large snow drifts. Target Area: Wenatchee Area WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM PST THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 10 to 35 mph with gusts 40 to 65 mph expected. Strongest winds gusts will be along the higher benches and sporadically impact the lower river valleys. * WHERE...Cashmere, Chelan, Entiat, and Wenatchee. * WHEN...From 10 AM this morning to 7 PM PST this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will lead to areas of blowing and drifting snow. Wind gusts will impact trees weighted down from recent heavy snows. Power outages may result.
CHELAN COUNTY, WA
State
Alaska State
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Middle Tanana Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-08 00:00:00 AKST Expires: 2022-01-10 06:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Middle Tanana Valley WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 6 AM AKST MONDAY * WHAT...Strong winds with blowing snow, low visibility and cold wind chills expected. Plan on difficult travel conditions. Visibility will be one half mile or less at times. Northeast winds gusting to 45 mph. Wind chills to 55 below. * WHERE...Over higher terrain north of the Chatanika River and East of Two Rivers. * WHEN...Midnight to 6 AM Monday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strong winds will develop late tonight and continue through Sunday night. Wind chills as low as 55 below zero will cause frostbite in as little as 10 minutes to exposed skin. Large snow drifts will form. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Weather Advisory for blowing snow means periods of blowing snow will cause travel difficulties. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Flathead, Mission Valleys by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-07 10:58:00 MST Expires: 2022-01-07 18:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Flathead, Mission Valleys WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch and ice accumulations of up to two tenths of an inch. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Flathead Lake, Flathead Valley, Mission Valley, and Polson. * WHEN...Until 6 PM MST this evening. * IMPACTS...Travel could be affected. Patchy blowing snow will reduce visibility while some drifting snow could impede travel.
FLATHEAD COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Northern Clearwater Mountains, Southern Clearwater Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-07 17:02:00 MST Expires: 2022-01-08 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Northern Clearwater Mountains; Southern Clearwater Mountains WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST /10 AM PST/ SATURDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 9 inches. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...Elk River, Highway 11 Pierce to Headquarters, Pierce, Dixie, Elk City, Highway 12 Lowell to Lolo Pass, Highway 93 Sula to Lost Trail Pass, and Lolo Pass. * WHEN...Until 11 AM MST /10 AM PST/ Saturday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be affected. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.
CLEARWATER COUNTY, ID
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Grays Harbor by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-07 10:37:00 PST Expires: 2022-01-08 07:06:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued by this morning at 1145 AM PST. Target Area: Grays Harbor The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Washington Satsop River Near Satsop affecting Grays Harbor County. Skokomish River At Potlatch affecting Mason County. Deschutes River Near Rainier affecting Thurston County. The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in Washington Pilchuck River Near Snohomish affecting Snohomish County. Issaquah Creek Near Issaquah affecting King County. .Heavy rain along the Central Coast, Southwest Interior, South Slopes of the Olympics and the Central and Southern Washington Cascades combined with snowmelt will continue to cause flooding today. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Satsop River Near Satsop. * WHEN...Until tomorrow morning. * IMPACTS...At 40.0 feet, the Satsop River will flood...inundating farms...roads...and some residential areas. Erosion will likely damage some areas along the river. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:15 AM PST Friday the stage was 41.0 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:15 AM PST Friday was 41.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage late tonight and continue falling to 33.1 feet late Sunday morning. - Flood stage is 38.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
GRAYS HARBOR COUNTY, WA
#Air Quality Alert#Akst
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Orofino, Grangeville Region by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-07 03:32:00 MST Expires: 2022-01-07 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Orofino, Grangeville Region WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Heavy wet snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch. Winds gusting as high as 55 mph. * WHERE...Camas Prairie, Grangeville and vicinity, and Greer Grade. * WHEN...Until 10 AM PST this morning. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Areas of blowing and drifting snow are expected on US-95 in the vicinity of Grangeville.
CLEARWATER COUNTY, ID
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Allegany, Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, Southern Erie, Wyoming by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-07 04:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-07 10:30:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Allegany; Cattaraugus; Chautauqua; Southern Erie; Wyoming A BAND OF HEAVY SNOW WILL AFFECT PARTS OF CHAUTAUQUA CATTARAUGUS...ALLEGANY...SOUTHERN ERIE...AND WYOMING COUNTIES HAZARDS...A band of heavy snow which can rapidly reduce visibility to less than a half mile. This band of heavy snow is producing heavy snow at the rate of 1 inch or more per hour at times. LOCATION AND MOVEMENT...At 910 AM EST, a band of heavy snow was along a line extending from near Lake Erie State Park to near Little Valley. Another band of lake snow causing snowfall rates of 1 inch or more per hour extends along a line from near Silver Creek to near North Java. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE Dunkirk, Fredonia, Salamanca, Allegany State Park, Letchworth State Park, Boston, Eden, Springville, Colden, Westfield, Gowanda, Silver Creek, Ashford, Angola, Arcade, Franklinville, Mayville, North Collins, Chaffee and SUNY Fredonia. This includes the following highways Interstate 90 between exits 60 and 57A. Interstate 86 between exits 15 and 16, and between exits 19 and 21. SAFETY INFO Use extra caution if you must travel into or through this band of heavy snow. Rapid changes in visibility and potentially slick roads may lead to accidents. Conditions can deteriorate rapidly in winter weather situations. Be prepared for snow or ice covered roads. Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination.
ALLEGANY COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Cowlitz by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-07 03:52:00 PST Expires: 2022-01-07 11:38:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive through flooded areas. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued towards midday Friday. Target Area: Cowlitz The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Washington Cowlitz River at Castle Rock affecting Cowlitz County. Cowlitz River at Kelso affecting Cowlitz County. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM EARLY THIS MORNING THROUGH THIS MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Cowlitz River at Castle Rock. * WHEN...Until late this morning. * IMPACTS...Above 48.0 feet, expect flooding of several roads and low-lying agricultural lands in areas not protected by levees. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 345 AM PST Friday, the stage was near 48.9 feet. - Forecast...The river is currently cresting near 48.9 feet. The river should gradually subside this morning and then fall below minor flood stage later today. - Minor flood stage is 48.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
COWLITZ COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Air Quality Alert issued for Mesa by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-07 09:10:00 MST Expires: 2022-01-08 09:00:00 MST Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Mesa AIR QUALITY HEALTH ADVISORY FOR FINE PARTICULATES FROM 800 AM FRIDAY UNTIL 900 AM SATURDAY The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment has issued the following WHAT...Air Quality Health Advisory for Fine Particulates. WHERE...locations below 6000 feet in the Grand Valley of Mesa County. Locations include, but are not limited to Grand Junction, Fruita, Redlands, and Clifton. WHEN...800 AM Friday January 07 to 900 AM Saturday January 08 IMPACTS...Stagnant weather conditions in the Grand Valley have allowed fine particulate matter concentrations to climb into the Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups category on Friday. Improved air quality is expected on Saturday as precipitation moves into the area. HEALTH INFORMATION...Public Health Recommendations: Increasing likelihood of respiratory symptoms in sensitive individuals, aggravation of heart or lung disease and premature mortality in people with cardiopulmonary disease and older adults. People with heart or lung disease, older adults, and children should reduce prolonged or heavy exertion.
MESA COUNTY, CO
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Northern Panhandle by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-07 05:40:00 MST Expires: 2022-01-07 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Northern Panhandle POCKETS OF FREEZING RAIN...HEAVY SNOW CONTINUING OVER THE MOUNTAINS TODAY WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations up to 7 inches in the mountains and up to 3 inches in the valleys. Ice accumulations up to a tenth of an inch. Ridgetop winds gusting as high as 45 mph. on the ridgetops. * WHERE...Eastport, Sandpoint, Colville, Northport, Bonners Ferry, Orin-Rice Road, Athol, Newport, Flowery Trail Road, Chewelah, Deer Park, Springdale-Hunters Road, Kettle Falls, Schweitzer Mountain Road, and Priest River. * WHEN...Until 10 AM PST this morning. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the Friday morning commute. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.
BONNER COUNTY, ID
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Cheyenne County, Kit Carson County, Yuma County by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-08 00:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-01-07 08:30:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Cheyenne County; Kit Carson County; Yuma County The Tri State area will see temperatures this morning mainly in the single numbers above zero. Combined with the current southerly winds, you can expect wind chill readings to drop as low as 10 to 15 degrees below zero. This should continue through 800 AM MST until morning sunshine warms the area up.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Mason, Muskegon, Oceana by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-07 10:58:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-07 16:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Target Area: Mason; Muskegon; Oceana WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to 1 to 4 inches. The heaviest snow will during the mid afternoon and near US-31 to the lake shore. * WHERE...Mason, Oceana and Muskegon counties. * WHEN...Until 4 PM EST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The narrow but heavy lake effect snow band is currently mostly off shore at 11 am, expect it is still impacting Big and Little Sable points. It is at those two points where the additional 4 inches of snow is expected. Near US-31 the snow will redevelop by early to mid afternoon but only an inch or so is expected by sunset.
MASON COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Cowlitz by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-07 11:23:00 PST Expires: 2022-01-08 06:01:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this evening by 10:00 PM PST. Target Area: Cowlitz The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Washington Cowlitz River at Kelso affecting Cowlitz County. The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in Washington Cowlitz River at Castle Rock affecting Cowlitz County. FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES THROUGH EARLY SATURDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Cowlitz River at Kelso. * WHEN...Until early Saturday morning. * IMPACTS...Above 21.5 feet, flooding of several low lying and secondary roads begins, including the Cowlitz Gardens neighborhood, along with flooding of pasture and lowland upstream of Kelso. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 10:56 AM PST Friday the stage was 22.9 feet. - Forecast...The river has crested at 24.0 ft around 9:30 PM PST Thursday. The river is expected to fall below flood stage early Saturday morning. - Flood stage is 21.5 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
COWLITZ COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Clallam by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-07 01:57:00 PST Expires: 2022-01-08 16:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Clallam .Heavy rain may fall on a deep primed snowpack leading to the snowmelt increasing runoff. Flows in rivers may increase quickly and reach critical levels. FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by rain and snowmelt continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Washington and west central Washington, including the following counties, in northwest Washington, Clallam, Grays Harbor and Mason. In west central Washington, King, Lewis, Pierce, Snohomish and Thurston. * WHEN...Through Saturday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Heavy rain continuing this morning. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
CLALLAM COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Northeast Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-07 04:40:00 PST Expires: 2022-01-07 10:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Northeast Mountains POCKETS OF FREEZING RAIN...HEAVY SNOW CONTINUING OVER THE MOUNTAINS TODAY WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations up to 7 inches in the mountains and up to 3 inches in the valleys. Ice accumulations up to a tenth of an inch. Ridgetop winds gusting as high as 45 mph. on the ridgetops. * WHERE...Eastport, Sandpoint, Colville, Northport, Bonners Ferry, Orin-Rice Road, Athol, Newport, Flowery Trail Road, Chewelah, Deer Park, Springdale-Hunters Road, Kettle Falls, Schweitzer Mountain Road, and Priest River. * WHEN...Until 10 AM PST this morning. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the Friday morning commute. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.
PEND OREILLE COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Cowlitz by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-07 06:41:00 PST Expires: 2022-01-07 16:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Cowlitz FLOOD ADVISORY FOR SMALL STREAMS AND CREEKS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding, caused by heavy rainfall over past few days, will continue along small streams and creeks. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Oregon and southwest Washington, including the following counties, in northwest Oregon, Clatsop, Columbia, Tillamook, Washington and Yamhill. In southwest Washington, Cowlitz, Pacific and Wahkiakum. * WHEN...Until 400 PM PST Friday. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 638 AM PST, Small streams and creeks still running high this morning, with minor flooding still occurring. - Small streams and creeks will continue to run high today, with localized minor flooding. Water will be slowly receding through the day. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
COWLITZ COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Warning issued for Western Whatcom County by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-07 11:32:00 PST Expires: 2022-01-07 14:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. If travel is required, do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Target Area: Western Whatcom County COASTAL FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Significant coastal flooding. * WHERE...Western Whatcom County. * WHEN...Until 2 PM PST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Numerous roads may be closed. Low lying property including homes, businesses, and some critical infrastructure will be inundated. Some shoreline erosion will occur.
ENVIRONMENT

