He’s baaaaaack! The Ohio State football team’s unknown All-American, long snapper Bradley Robinson, is returning for another season with the Buckeyes. The Troy, Michigan native is able to take advantage of a rare seventh year of eligibility and will use it to better prepare for the NFL. Robinson will also use the time to finish his master’s degree and take steps towards becoming a PhD. He already has a degree in human nutrition and another in human development and family sciences. He was awarded the Rose Bowl Scholar-Athlete Award last week.

TROY, MI ・ 4 HOURS AGO