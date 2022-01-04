ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newark, CA

Sheryl Usher Killed in Multi-Vehicle Crash on I-880 [Newark, CA]

L.A. Weekly
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to the report, the Usher’s vehicle was involved in a collision along southbound I-880. Furthermore, the CHP said that a Honda Civic struck her Subaru Forester just north of Stevenson Boulevard. As a result, the Subaru swerved to the right where it hit a Lexus SUV. The...

www.laweekly.com

Michele Hernandez
4d ago

Loosing a loved is tragic. What’s is real bad about this news is why are you advertising a lawyer with this news. How disrespectful to the family. So sorry for your loss

