How much did Arizona make from the first 2 months of legal sports betting?

Opinion: It's not enough to fix Arizona's water woes. But rain and snow over Christmas and New Year's had a larger than predicted impact on metro Phoenix's reservoirs. We saw runoff over Christmas. I know. Duh, Joanna. That’s what happens when it rains. Welcome to the water cycle. Except...
The economic benefits of sports-related activity continue to get mixed reviews from Ohio economists. In a survey released this week, 10 of 23 academic economists said they believed the economic benefits of legalized gambling on sports would outweigh the costs. Four said they expected costs to outweigh the benefits and the other nine were uncertain. […]
The post Ohio economists mixed on the benefits of legalized sports betting appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
(THE CENTER SQUARE) – Gov. Mike DeWine officially made sports betting legal in Ohio with his signature, but it will likely be more than a year before the first legal bet can be placed in the Buckeye State. DeWine signed House Bill 29 into law late Wednesday, creating online,...
Since the Sept. 9 launch of Arizona sports betting, the Arizona Coyotes left fans in the dark about their sportsbook plans. The team announced Wednesday its plans to launch SaharaBets for AZ sports betting Jan. 12. Unlike other professional sports teams in Arizona, the Coyotes are forging their own path. They are partnering with Meruelo Gaming, a company of Coyotes’ majority owner Alex Meruelo.
Super Bowl sports betting euphoria, measured in billions of dollars for each game, pre-dates the legal wagering age. That’s why it has staying power. Even now with the ability to legally bet on sports online in PA. The estimated $4.5 betting totals of recent years – much of it...
As legalized sports betting continues to expand across the United States, states that previously lagged behind are starting to gain traction — with bills being considered, and in some cases approved, for retail and mobile wagering. Before you plan your next trip, or whether you’re wondering where your hometown...
Come Saturday, mobile sports betting is legal in New York state. The state Gaming Commission approved four sportsbook operators. They are Caesars, DraftKings, FanDuel, and Rush Street Interactive. They can launch at 9 a.m. on Saturday.
Sports betting in Arkansas is set to expand online. The Arkansas Racing Commission voted to adopt new rules and regulations Thursday to expand the options for Arkansas sports betting. Arkansas casinos have offered sports betting in retail sportsbooks since 2019. The vote came without discussion despite more than an hour of back-and-forth comments from stakeholders.
On a conservative side, the U.S. federal government has left over $500,000,000 in tax revenue on the table by not legalizing marijuana at the federal level. This article originally appeared on Cannabis.net and has been reposted with permission. How much tax revenue has been collected from legal marijuana sales in...
The economic benefits of sports-related activity continue to get mixed reviews from Ohio economists. In a survey released this week, 10 of 23 academic economists said they believed the economic benefits of legalized gambling on sports would outweigh the costs. Four said they expected costs to outweigh the benefits and the other nine were uncertain.
The economic benefits of sports-related activity continue to get mixed reviews from Ohio economists. In a survey released this week, 10 of 23 academic economists said they believed the economic benefits of legalized gambling on sports would outweigh the costs. Four said they expected costs to outweigh the benefits and the other nine were uncertain.
The economic benefits of sports-related activity continue to get mixed reviews from Ohio economists. In a survey released this week, 10 of 23 academic economists said they believed the economic benefits of legalized gambling on sports would outweigh the costs. Four said they expected costs to outweigh the benefits and the other nine were uncertain.
Comments / 0