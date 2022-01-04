How much did Arizona make from the first 2 months of legal sports betting?

The economic benefits of sports-related activity continue to get mixed reviews from Ohio economists. In a survey released this week, 10 of 23 academic economists said they believed the economic benefits of legalized gambling on sports would outweigh the costs. Four said they expected costs to outweigh the benefits and the other nine were uncertain. […] The post Ohio economists mixed on the benefits of legalized sports betting appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.

OHIO STATE ・ 11 DAYS AGO