ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Family of 3 killed in DUI crash; suspect arrested

fox10phoenix.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe driver of the Chevrolet, Juan Carlos Gaspar,...

www.fox10phoenix.com

Comments / 24

Wendy Jenkins
3d ago

DUI's need stricter punishment, not manslaughter. Triple murder. So sad that the family and friend will never celebrate New Year the same. So sorry for you loss. And the drunk d et Iverson are always the one who survives. 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾to you and the family

Reply(2)
8
Timothy Hawthorne
3d ago

Excessive alcohol use is responsible for more than 95,000 deaths in the United States each year, or 261 deaths per day. These deaths shorten the lives of those who die by an average of almost 29 years, for a total of 2.8 million years of potential life lost.

Reply
7
Tuck Fwitter
4d ago

Alcohol... Nothing but a socially accepted Drug... 'Nuff said!!!...

Reply(1)
14
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Phoenix, AZ
Phoenix, AZ
Crime & Safety
Local
Arizona Crime & Safety
Fox News

Antonio Brown calls Tom Brady his 'friend,' criticizes Bruce Arians following Bucs release

Antonio Brown spoke about the fracture in his relationship with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a podcast interview released Friday. Brown talked about his friendship with Tom Brady and had choice words for coach Bruce Arians in the aftermath of the wide receiver walking out on the team midgame on Sunday afternoon. Brown made the remarks in an interview on the "Full Send Podcast."
NFL
The Hill

Judge dismisses groping case against Cuomo

A judge dismissed a groping charge filed against former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) that was among the sexual misconduct allegations that drove him from office. The charge was filed against Cuomo over accusations that he groped an aide in the executive mansion in 2020. It was the only criminal charge filed against the former governor in connection with multiple allegations of sexual harassment made against him, according to The Associated Press.
ALBANY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Juan Carlos

Comments / 0

Community Policy