This Mercedes-AMG G63 Has 900-HP And Very Silly Styling

Welcome back to the Mercedes EQS and this time, not the base Mercedes-Benz model, but AMG’s take on the first electric S-class from the manufacturer based in southern Germany. Following my initial drive earlier in the year in Switzerland, I am this time in the United States of America, Los Angeles. California to be precise, allowing myself to connect with the AMG way of driving electric. Before we dive in and discuss the vehicle, I have to share that I personally never connected well with the “normal” EQS 580 I drove across the scenic roads in the Swiss Alps. The wofty steering, disconnected brake feel and the boat-like feel in the suspension weren’t for me. The vehicle completely required me to recalibrate my senses in a way I didn’t want to.
Comments / 0