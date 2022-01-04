Official Game Thread: Arizona vs. Washington

After yet another disappointing trip to the state of Oregon with losses to Oregon State and Oregon within the span of two days, the Utes will return to the friendly confines of the Jon M. Huntsman Center, hoping to turn things around. Utah hosts the Washington Huskies at 7:30 pm MT on the PAC 12 Network. The Utes are coming off a two-game losing streak after falling to the Beavers 88-76 and then again to the Ducks 79-66 on Saturday night. Utah is 8-6 overall with a 1-3 record in conference play. Meanwhile, on Monday night, the Huskies are coming off a 95-79 loss at Arizona. Washington is 5-6 overall with an 0-1 record in conference play. Washington has had one game (vs. Gonzaga) canceled and another postponed (UCLA). The Utes should once again have a relatively healthy lineup available as they will be missing Boystyn Holt for the season and Dusan Mohorcic until mid-January. Still, Craig Smith is optimistic he could return sooner than that. This will be an interesting game as Utah was picked to finish #10th in pre-season PAC 12 rankings, and Washington was picked #11th.

UTAH STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO