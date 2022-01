ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — Hospitals are urging Minnesotans to not seek COVID-19 testing at emergency departments. The Minnesota Hospital Association released a statement Friday asking Minnesotans to get COVID-19 testing elsewhere other than hospital emergency departments after a high volume of patients have driven up wait times for medical emergencies at several hospitals. The following statement: “We have run out of words to describe what we are undergoing – a crisis does not even come close; hospitals are literally full. We urgently need the public’s help to keep our emergency departments available for medical emergencies. Please do not go to emergency departments or urgent...

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 6 HOURS AGO