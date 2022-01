Sharee Miller has been inspired to create books to empower children of color to feel beautiful and proud of their “princess hair,” NBC Washington reports. Miller, an author based in Jersey City, New Jersey, explained that during her childhood, she didn’t see much representation of girls who looked like her embracing their natural hair. However, once she became an adult, she began using her gifts to create images of natural hair that children could be inspired from.

JERSEY CITY, NJ ・ 3 DAYS AGO