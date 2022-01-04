ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harlingen, TX

Hale family mourns loss of son

By Bryan Hale
 4 days ago

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — CBS 4 Chief Meteorologist Bryan Hale took the time to explain why he took some time off from work on the 6 p.m. newscast on Monday.

Below is his full response:

I would like to take a moment to explain to you where I have been for the last month.

Sadly, on December 4, my son Quentin passed away at his home in Houston. Quint was just 25-years-old and a prospering young attorney.

His mom Diana and I would like to thank so many of you in Harlingen and the entire Rio Grande Valley who have reached out to us with so much love and support.

We also want to thank our coworkers at the Harlingen Consolidated Independent School District, my wife’s employer, and everyone here at CBS 4 for what can only be described as extraordinary support; our weather team, Jim, Freddy, and Chris all made it much easier for me to pick up the pieces.

Quentin died in his sleep. Investigators with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office and medical examiner’s office did not find anything out of the ordinary when they entered his home saying there was no obvious, apparent cause of his death. We expect a long wait for the autopsy results.

Again, I just wanted you to know where I’ve been. The pain we are feeling is enormous but with your support, it is easier to manage. We feel God walking with us but continued prayers are always welcome.

