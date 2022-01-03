ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Twitter Gives Permanent Boot to Grimy GOPer Marjorie Taylor Greene

By Christopher Smith
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=326kU2_0dbxplvO00
Source: BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI / Getty

Twitter kicked off the New Year by clearing out the rubbish, as it permanently suspended the account of controversial Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA).

According to reports, Twitter confirmed that they made the move to ban the volatile congresswoman on Sunday (January 2nd) due to her repeatedly spreading misinformation with regards to the COVID-19 pandemic. “We’ve been clear that, per our strike system for this policy, we will permanently suspend accounts for repeated violations of the policy,” a spokesperson for the social media platform said when contacted by the press. They would not disclose what was the tweet that earned Greene that permanent suspension.

The representative from Georgia had her account previously suspended last January for making false claims about voter fraud in her state. In May, she was suspended by the platform for tweeting comments comparing COVID-19 policies to the atrocities enacted on Jewish people in the Holocaust. Greene was also suspended in July and August for violating Twitter’s policies concerning COVID-19 and spreading misinformation, which were enacted by the platform in March.

Greene was highly upset at the move, issuing a statement through her account on the Gettr platform that has become a haven for right-wingers denouncing Twitter: “Twitter is an enemy to America and can’t handle the truth,” she said. “That’s fine, I’ll show America we don’t need them and it’s time to defeat our enemies.” Through her office, she also issued a statement that she had been suspended for tweeting out statistics from the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System run by the Department of Health and Human Services. The agency takes in reporting on adverse events, but in their words it is “not designed to determine if a vaccine caused a health problem.”

Greene’s permanent suspension makes her the second elected political official that Twitter has bestowed this upon, the first being former President Donald Trump which took place last year shortly after the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on January 6th. However, she still has the Twitter account that is associated with her Congressional office.

Twitter Gives Permanent Boot to Grimy GOPer Marjorie Taylor Greene was originally published on hiphopwired.com

The Atlantic

The Scariest Thing About Marjorie Taylor Greene

On January 3, 2021, Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene was sworn into office. One month later, she was removed from all her House committee assignments. Perhaps it wasn’t a huge shock that the representative who began her political career in 2017 writing about the “Clinton Kill List” for the now-defunct blog American Truth Seekers and then ran on the lie that Democrats were part of a satanic cabal (QAnon) would have so much trouble fitting in at the storied institution.
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene and Matt Gaetz portray Capitol riot as distraction to overturning 2020 election

Two far-right members of the House of Representatives held a press conference on Capitol Hill on the anniversary of the 6 January insurrection, defending President Donald Trump’s attempts to overturn the 2020 election and blaming rioters from distracting the GOP from achieving that goal.As much of the media was focused on events being held within the Capitol building itself, Reps Marjorie Taylor Greene and Matt Gaetz, two of the most ardent supporters of 2020 election conspiracies on Capitol Hill, claimed that there were legitimate reasons to suspect fraud in the 2020 election while throwing the president’s own supporters who...
Deadline

Joe Manchin Finally Spikes His $1.8 Trillion Build Back Better Compromise: Washington Post

West Virginia Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin may have put the final nail in the coffin on President Joe Biden’s social spending plan. The Washington Post reports  Manchin has taken his $1.8 trillion compromise proposal off the table. The WaPo cited three unnamed sources in its report. Manchin previously said he was no longer discussing the bill with the White House. “I’m really not going to talk about Build Back Better anymore because I think I’ve been very clear on that,” Manchin said earlier this week. “There is no negotiations going on at this time, OK?” Manchin’s proposal would have included funding for universal pre-K...
