Twitter Gives Permanent Boot to Grimy GOPer Marjorie Taylor Greene

Source: BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI / Getty

Twitter kicked off the New Year by clearing out the rubbish, as it permanently suspended the account of controversial Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA).

According to reports, Twitter confirmed that they made the move to ban the volatile congresswoman on Sunday (January 2nd) due to her repeatedly spreading misinformation with regards to the COVID-19 pandemic. “We’ve been clear that, per our strike system for this policy, we will permanently suspend accounts for repeated violations of the policy,” a spokesperson for the social media platform said when contacted by the press. They would not disclose what was the tweet that earned Greene that permanent suspension.

The representative from Georgia had her account previously suspended last January for making false claims about voter fraud in her state. In May, she was suspended by the platform for tweeting comments comparing COVID-19 policies to the atrocities enacted on Jewish people in the Holocaust. Greene was also suspended in July and August for violating Twitter’s policies concerning COVID-19 and spreading misinformation, which were enacted by the platform in March.

Greene was highly upset at the move, issuing a statement through her account on the Gettr platform that has become a haven for right-wingers denouncing Twitter: “Twitter is an enemy to America and can’t handle the truth,” she said. “That’s fine, I’ll show America we don’t need them and it’s time to defeat our enemies.” Through her office, she also issued a statement that she had been suspended for tweeting out statistics from the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System run by the Department of Health and Human Services. The agency takes in reporting on adverse events, but in their words it is “not designed to determine if a vaccine caused a health problem.”

Greene’s permanent suspension makes her the second elected political official that Twitter has bestowed this upon, the first being former President Donald Trump which took place last year shortly after the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on January 6th. However, she still has the Twitter account that is associated with her Congressional office.

