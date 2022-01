As a result of winds shifting out of the southwest and warmer air blasting in overnight, temperatures will sharply increase close to freezing for highs on Saturday. Upper-20s and low-30s will be in the forecast with cloudy skies for most of the day. Snow will stay north of us, with only the slightest chances of snow around midday and early afternoon. However, a cold front comes through late Saturday night into Sunday morning, which will allow for winds to shift back out of the northwest once again. Sky conditions clear up on the back of the cold front. In other words, Sunday will be almost a wash, rinse, repeat of what we have been seeing the past couple days (just slightly warmer). An Alert Day could go into effect Sunday depending on how wind chills check out.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 13 HOURS AGO