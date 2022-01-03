ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Elizabeth Holmes found guilty: Jury rules against Theranos founder in fraud trial

By Brad Reed
Salon
Salon
 4 days ago
Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes has been found guilty of at least one conspiracy charge in the trial over alleged financial fraud that led to the downfall of her company, reports the New York Times.

In a verdict that was delivered on Monday evening, the jury found Holmes guilty of one count of conspiring to commit wire fraud against investors in Theranos between 2010 and 2015.

Holmes was also found guilty of three separate instances of wire fraud involving the transfer of millions of dollars that occurred in 2014.

However, the jury found Holmes not guilty of conspiring to commit wire fraud against patients who paid for Theranos's blood testing services between 2013 and 2016.

