ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

There’s Reportedly 1 Surprise Frontrunner For Caleb Williams

By Andrew Holleran
The Spun
The Spun
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Oklahoma Sooners five-star freshman quarterback Caleb Williams announced on Monday his intentions to enter the NCAA’s transfer portal. While Williams could still return to Oklahoma, the former top recruit will be considering all options. “I think we all come to college to find our own path and prepare...

thespun.com

Comments / 5

Related
saturdaydownsouth.com

Caleb Williams offered $1 million by former NFL QB to transfer to specific school

Caleb Williams is the biggest name in the NCAA Transfer Portal, as the former Sooners quarterback announced he would be entering the portal. It’s unclear exactly which direction Williams may be leaning currently; however, former Detroit Lions and Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Charlie Batch took to social media to tell Williams that GameAbove Capital is offering him $1 million to transfer to his alma mater Eastern Michigan.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Caleb Williams transfer announcement not coming any time soon

Caleb Williams announced on Monday that he was entering the transfer portal. But a subsequent announcement regarding his transfer destination may not be coming any time soon. Yahoo’s Pete Thamel reported on Tuesday that a decision from Williams is not imminent. Thamel adds that Williams’ family is currently on vacation and laughing at some of the rumors surrounding the quarterback.
NORMAN, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
Georgia State
12up

Could Caleb Williams return to Oklahoma?

The college football world was rocked recently when star signal-caller Caleb Williams announced that he's entering the transfer portal. It's something that not many saw coming, despite Lincoln Riley bolting for USC. With that said, is there a chance that Williams could remove himself from the portal and make plays...
NORMAN, OK
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Lebby
Person
Lincoln Riley
dawgsports.com

Caleb Williams, Kirby Smart, and the New “New Era of College Football”

You have a national championship game to be focused on, and the season of college football that will kick off in August 2022 is probably the furthest thing from your mind at the moment. I totally get that. Keep the main thing the main thing. Good call. But Georgia and...
NFL
Tulsa World

Guerin Emig mailbag: Some give and take about Caleb Williams, OU karma, OSU's Fiesta afterglow and the Big 12's bowl flex

Time to put on the wool socks, take a long draw of Bigelow Green with Mint and dive into the first mailbag of 2022... From Jason: “I don’t know Lincoln Riley obviously, but I know without a shadow of a doubt he checked out of OU the day they decided to move to the SEC. I would love to slip Joe Castiglione some truth serum and ask him, ‘So Joe, knowing what you know today, would you still decide that a few extra mill in TV money is worth all this?’
NFL
Scarlet Nation

PODCAST: What happened with Caleb Williams. Is it over?

SUBSCRIBE ON: iTunes | Spotify | Stitcher | TuneIn | Soundcloud. The dust has settled just a little bit after Caleb Williams declared his intentions to enter the transfer portal. By the way, he still hasn't entered it yet. What happened? What went down with OU and Williams' reps when they met? What are these guys looking for? Also, what does Dillon Gabriel bring to the table as a QB. And is there any chance Williams returns to OU? The Sooners have lost some players to the portal and the NFL. But who else is there to worry about on the roster as of today? We also take some time to celebrate the hires Brent Venables has made on defense and answer the questions about what could be left for the second signing day. Recruiting talk with Josh and Bob is here to give us the lowdown on OU's tough loss to Baylor last night. It's a full edition of the Unofficial 40.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ohio St#Frontrunner#College Football#American Football#Ou#Https T Co Tt9epssznm#Yahoo
Orlando Sentinel

NCAA’s transfer portal has become big, fat joke | Commentary

Did you hear the joke about the guy who entered the NCAA transfer portal? So did 2,999 other guys, so they decided to enter also. It’s a trend that has gotten so far out of control that even transfers are transferring again before they even transfer. Thank you, Dillon Gabriel. Sports Illustrated tweeted Wednesday that a record 3,000-plus FBS and FCS players have entered the transfer portal in ...
ORLANDO, FL
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Chiefs young star cornerback L’Jarius Sneed’s older brother was stabbed and killed by female in Louisiana

L’Jarius Sneed the up and coming star cornerback of the Kansas City Chiefs and former star of Louisiana Tech University lost his older brother this past weekend. According to reports, TQ Harrison, the older brother of Sneed was killed in Minden, Louisiana. According to the police reports, a female is in custody and being charged with second degree murder. Officers arrived on the scene to discover Harrison with a stab wound to his back. He was rushed to the hospital but his lung was punctured and he died.
LOUISIANA STATE
thefocus.news

Who is Kedon Slovis' stunning girlfriend Kate as USC QB enters transfer portal?

We reveal more about Kedon Slovis’ stunning girlfriend Kate McKay after it was announced the USC quarterback had entered the transfer portal. On Monday, 13 December, it was revealed USC quarterback Kedon Slovis had officially entered the transfer portal. Slovis, a junior in 2021, first came on the scene in 2019 when he earned a starting spot on the Trojans as a true freshman.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
On3.com

Former Alabama receiver announces transfer destination

When you recruit at the wide receiver position the way the Alabama Crimson Tide does, a transfer is bound to happen. The first domino has fallen, with a redshirt sophomore moving out of Tuscaloosa. On Wednesday, Xavier Williams announced he would be heading West and transferring to Utah State. He...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

Former Dallas Cowboys Great Has Died At 78

A former Dallas Cowboys great has passed away at the age of 78. The NFC East franchise announced on Wednesday night that former offensive lineman Ralph Neely passed away earlier this week. Neely was one of the best offensive linemen in franchise history. He was a 13-year standout for the...
NFL
iheart.com

WFT, the Washington Football Team, will become known as....drumroll please!

The football team that became the Washington Redskins was founded in 1932 as the Boston Braves. The team was renamed the Redskins in 1933 still playing in Boston. Later the team moved to Washington in 1937. On July 3, 2020, Washington announced after receiving pressure from Nike and FedEx to change the name, that they would begin the process of considering alternatives. This is the first time an NFL team has changed its name since the Tennessee Oilers became the Tennessee Titans in 1999. Starting with the 2020 season, the team temporarily became the “Washington Football Team”. Now word is they will announce they new name on Feb 2 and these are reportedly the final six considerations. Which one do YOU pick. Personally, from this list I'd probably pick Red Hogs because that ties in some tradition.
NFL
The Spun

The Spun

Hoboken, NJ
343K+
Followers
47K+
Post
184M+
Views
ABOUT

The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.

 https://thespun.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy