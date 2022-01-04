ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Dash of snow + wind creates issues

KAAL-TV
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI'm expecting some issues from blowing snow Tuesday night into Wednesday. Wind gusts will reach up towards 45 mph as the direction turns westerly/northwesterly. Tuesday night and...

www.kaaltv.com

Comments / 0

cbslocal.com

SNOW TIMELINE: Worst Period Of Snowfall Expected Friday Morning With 2-5 Inches Expected For Much Of Tri-State Area

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The Tri-State Area is bracing for a messy morning commute Friday as snow moves into the area overnight. Here’s what to expect and when. Snow is already falling in northern New Jersey. This is just about where we should be, but the snow is about 30 miles closer to the coast, and we are seeing the early bands clipping eastern Long Island, too.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Eyewitness News

FORECAST: Snow is winding down

Meteorologists Scot Haney and Melissa Cole said snow from Winter Storm Alfie was winding down. Here is their 9:15 a.m. update.
monvalleyindependent.com

Snow creates hazardous roads throughout the Mon Valley

Snow began moving into the area around dinner time Thursday and was expected to taper off before daybreak today. To read the rest of the story, please see a copy of Friday’s Mon Valley Independent, call 724-314-0035 to subscribe or subscribe to our online edition at http://monvalleyindependent.com.
Wbaltv.com

❄ Snowfall arrives; temps to drop, wind to pick up

Chief Meteorologist Tom Tasselmyer explains how temperatures were around the mid-30s around Baltimore late Thursday night, but where snow was falling in Western Maryland, temperatures dropped a couple degrees below freezing. After the snowstorm passes through Maryland, the temperatures will drop and the wind will pick up.
BALTIMORE, MD
KAAL-TV

Frigid Friday Morning

We have one more ALERT DAY (which is more of an Alert Morning) as air temperatures are at the coldest they have been in awhile. Air temperatures could end up as low as -18, but jump after sunrise. Clear conditions overnight allowed the radiaition to escape the atmosphere. Wind speeds have calmed down through much of the morning, preventing the wind chill from having bigger impacts. Frostbite can occur in anywhere between 20-40 minutes. Make sure to bundle up for this morning as a result.
WMTW

Snow blankets Maine, creating tricky conditions

PORTLAND, Maine — Snow was falling across Maine Friday, making roads snow-covered in time for the morning commute. Snow started falling in York County around 3 a.m. and quickly spread north. Speed limits were reduced to 45 mph along the entire length of the Maine Turnpike and road crews...
PORTLAND, ME
wabi.tv

Snow Ends This Evening. Winds Increase Creating Blowing Snow

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - FIRST ALERT WEATHER will remain in effect through late evening. Snow will come to an end this evening from west to east. Snow will wrap up in and around the Bangor area by about 7 PM. Downeast locations will continue to see snow tapering off until about 10 PM. As the snow begins to come to an end, winds will start to increase as the low departs. This will result in areas of blowing & drifting snow this evening. Highest threat of blowing snow will be over coastal Downeast communities. Winds along the coast out of the NW will at times gust close to 40 mph & will continue through early Saturday morning. Away from the coast, winds won’t be as strong, but still gusts could reach 30 mph resulting in diminished visibility. Expect hazardous travel conditions tonight into early Saturday morning. Blizzard Warning remains in effect for Coastal Washington county until 1 AM Saturday. Lows tonight will be in the teens & 20s.
BANGOR, ME
NBC Washington

Weather Alert: Inches of Snow, Frigid Cold Leave Roads Slick in DC Area

Winter is in full force in the Washington, D.C., area Friday between overnight snowfall, gusty winds and frigid cold that could turn snow into slippery ice. A snowstorm dumped a few inches on top of streets that were already packed with snow and ice, prompting school closures and creating some messy travel conditions.
WASHINGTON, DC
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: Snow Gives Way To Cold & Windy Weather

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Snow blanketed much of Maryland overnight, so chances are you woke up to find several inches of snow outside. The snow started late Thursday and continued into Friday morning, leaving behind 2 to 4 inches of snow across much of the state. Some pockets in northern and western Maryland saw even more, with the highest totals in Thurmont (8 inches) and Boonsboro (6.6 inches). But even though the snow and the majority of clouds have cleared out of the region, near-freezing temperatures and wind chill are keeping the accumulated snow from melting away as the sun comes out. The snow...
MARYLAND STATE
The Independent

Overnight snow brings disruption for motorists

Motorists are facing challenging driving conditions with snow falling across many parts of the country.The Met Office has issued a yellow warning of snow and ice for much of Scotland, warning that frequent sleet, hail and snow showers may lead to some disruption to travel during Friday morning.Traffic Scotland reported that heavy snow overnight is affecting many routes on Friday morning, including the M77 and M74, and urged drivers to take extra care.It said multiple vehicles were stuck on the M8 E/B offslip at J16 due to difficult driving conditions at around 6.40am and that gritters were on their way...
CBS Baltimore

No Significant Road Issues Or Power Outages From Snow, Hogan Says

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Gov. Larry Hogan on Friday said there were no significant road issues or power outages from the snowstorm that blanketed the state overnight. Maryland Department of Transportation Authority Police responded to four disabled vehicles and five crashes since last night, but overall, the damage was minimal, the governor’s office said. The winter weather did impact airplanes landing at or leaving BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport. Flight tracking services show that 89 flights were canceled by 10 a.m. on Friday, according to the press statement. The snowstorm is the second to hit the state this week. “After heavy snow again blanketed the...
MARYLAND STATE

