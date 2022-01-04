Dash of snow + wind creates issues

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - FIRST ALERT WEATHER will remain in effect through late evening. Snow will come to an end this evening from west to east. Snow will wrap up in and around the Bangor area by about 7 PM. Downeast locations will continue to see snow tapering off until about 10 PM. As the snow begins to come to an end, winds will start to increase as the low departs. This will result in areas of blowing & drifting snow this evening. Highest threat of blowing snow will be over coastal Downeast communities. Winds along the coast out of the NW will at times gust close to 40 mph & will continue through early Saturday morning. Away from the coast, winds won’t be as strong, but still gusts could reach 30 mph resulting in diminished visibility. Expect hazardous travel conditions tonight into early Saturday morning. Blizzard Warning remains in effect for Coastal Washington county until 1 AM Saturday. Lows tonight will be in the teens & 20s.

BANGOR, ME ・ 4 HOURS AGO