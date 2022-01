Markets got off to a shaky start to kick off the new year. While the major indexes posted weekly losses, the economically sensitive Dow Jones Industrial Average was the relative outperformer, as investors positioned themselves for a year in which the Federal Reserve is expected to raise rates and reduce the size of its balance sheet. In line with the increased focus on rising rates, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite was the relative laggard, now more than 7% off the all-time high reached in November.

STOCKS ・ 3 HOURS AGO