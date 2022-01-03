Oklahoma QB Caleb Williams Doesn't Have Transfer Destination Picked Out

Oklahoma quarterback Caleb Williams has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal. The 6'1", 218-pound gunslinger announced the news through social media on Monday.

"I came to Oklahoma with a game plan, but with all of the recent changes, I need to figure out what is the right path for me moving forward," Williams said.

"According to the NCAA rules, as a student-athlete, the only way I can speak with other schools and see who may offer the best preparation and development for my future career is by entering the portal. Staying at OU will definitely be an option as I begin this process."

Yahoo Sports' Pete Thamel reported that Williams does not have a destination picked out yet. However, the connection between Williams and USC is intriguing. Williams turned down offers from Clemson, Penn State among others to join Lincoln Riley at OU.

Riley's sudden departure for Southern California, could certainly sway Williams to consider the Trojans.

USA TODAY

Williams, finished his freshman season with the Sooners accumulating 1,912 yards, 21 touchdowns, four interceptions with a 64.5 completion percentage.

