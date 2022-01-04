Bengals' Samaje Perine: One catch, one carry

Burrow (knee) said that he doesn't expect to play in Sunday's regular-season finale against the Browns, Marisa Contipelli of the Bengals' official site reports. Burrow said Wednesday that his knee is "sore, but not bad," after he appeared to sustain the injury late in the Bengals' thrilling 34-31 win over the Chiefs in Week 17. He added that he could play Week 18 if needed, but with Cincinnati unlikely to dramatically improve its playoff positioning in the regular-season finale, the team appears prepared to rest or limit Burrow and several other key contributors with an eye on entering the playoffs in optimal health. Assuming Burrow sits out this Sunday as he predicts, Brandon Allen would be in line to start this weekend. According to Ben Baby of ESPN.com, Burrow is still expected to practice in some fashion this week, which supports the notion that his knee issue isn't a major concern.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO