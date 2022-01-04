ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Bengals' C.J. Uzomah: Four catches in win

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Uzomah had four catches for 32 yards on six targets in Sunday's 34-31 win over...

www.cbssports.com

The Spun

Brett Favre Makes His Opinion On Joe Burrow Very Clear

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow has earned himself plenty of new fans with his impressive play during the 2021 season. Among them is former NFL legend Brett Favre. In an appearance on SiriusXM NFL radio earlier this week, Favre praised Burrow for his performance against the Kansas City Chiefs. The Hall of Fame quarterback said that the second-year Bengals gunslinger is in "a different class" and that he didn't see the 2020 No. 1 overall pick achieving so much success so quickly.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bengals#American Football#Chiefs
The Spun

Bengals Backup Quarterback Shares Text From Joe Burrow

Zac Taylor has little to no incentive to play Joe Burrow this Sunday in the Bengals' regular-season finale. So he won't. The Cincinnati Bengals plan to start Burrow's backup, Brandon Allen, vs. the Cleveland Browns. Taylor had planned to call Allen to inform him of the opportunity, but Burrow beat him to the punch.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Joe Burrow had hilarious way of leaking QB news to backup

The Cincinnati Bengals have clinched the AFC North, and are opting not to risk quarterback Joe Burrow in Sunday's regular season finale in Cleveland. That means Brandon Allen is the next man up, and the backup quarterback had a pretty funny way of finding that out. Allen learned on...
NFL
Cincy Jungle

The Bengals can win with Brandon Allen

Even though Zac Taylor decided to rest starting quarterback Joe Burrow in the season finale, that doesn't mean the team isn't going to try, especially if the Kansas City Chiefs lose to the Denver Broncos on Saturday, leaving the door to a higher seed ever so slightly open.
NFL
The Spun

Ndamukong Suh Reveals His True Feelings On Antonio Brown

Just a few days ago, star wide receiver Antonio Brown shocked the football world by storming off the field. During Sunday's game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New York Jets, cameras caught Browns taking off his jersey and pads and walking off the field. He waved on the crowd as he made his way to the Buccaneers locker room.
NFL
AllSteelers

Antonio Brown Calls Out Tom Brady

Antonio Brown has added Tom Brady to the mix as he continues his social media rant towards Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians. Brown released a lengthy statement through his lawyer last night, telling his side of the story during Week 17 when he left midway through the Buccaneers game against the New York Jets. Later, he posted text messages between he and Arians from prior to the game, discussing Browns' ankle injury.
NFL
The Spun

Former Dallas Cowboys Great Has Died At 78

A former Dallas Cowboys great has passed away at the age of 78. The NFC East franchise announced on Wednesday night that former offensive lineman Ralph Neely passed away earlier this week. Neely was one of the best offensive linemen in franchise history. He was a 13-year standout for the...
NFL
iheart.com

WFT, the Washington Football Team, will become known as....drumroll please!

The football team that became the Washington Redskins was founded in 1932 as the Boston Braves. The team was renamed the Redskins in 1933 still playing in Boston. Later the team moved to Washington in 1937. On July 3, 2020, Washington announced after receiving pressure from Nike and FedEx to change the name, that they would begin the process of considering alternatives. This is the first time an NFL team has changed its name since the Tennessee Oilers became the Tennessee Titans in 1999. Starting with the 2020 season, the team temporarily became the "Washington Football Team". Now word is they will announce they new name on Feb 2 and these are reportedly the final six considerations. Which one do YOU pick. Personally, from this list I'd probably pick Red Hogs because that ties in some tradition.
NFL
FanSided

5 quarterbacks Browns can sign/draft to replace Baker Mayfield

The Cleveland Browns have a big decision to make this offseason regarding Baker Mayfield. Four years into the Baker Mayfield era of Cleveland Browns football and it still remains to be seen if he is worth investing in as a franchise quarterback. Though he is closer to Case Keenum than...
NFL

