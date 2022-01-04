Morbius Delayed to April 2022

Some movies just can’t quite seem to make it to the finish line. It was true of the likes of The New Mutants, which was filmed in mid-2017 and didn’t actually hit theaters until the pandemic-gripped era of summer 2020. And it’s been true as well of Sony/Marvel’s Morbius, albeit with rather less press coverage than the cavalcade of woes that always seemed to surround the former. Still, in at least one way Morbius has now surpassed New Mutants—it’s technically been delayed six different times at this point. Its most recent, this week, now pushes the film’s theatrical release date to April 1, 2022. No word yet on whether this is an early April Fool’s Day joke.

MOVIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO