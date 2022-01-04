School officer liasion injured in BC Central bathroom fire

A school officer liasion was injured in a fire that was determined to be arson at Battle Creek Central High School.

According to the city's fire department, the fire happened around 11 a.m. on the second floor of the school, in the men's bathroom.

The officer extinguished the fire, and was the only person injured from the fire, suffering from smoke inhalation.

This incident is under investigation, as the Battle Creek Fire Marshal determined that this is believed to be arson.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube