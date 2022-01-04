ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Decatur, GA

DeKalb police find more than 120 pounds of pot in drug bust

By WSBTV.com News Staff
 4 days ago
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The DeKalb County Police Department announced a large drug bust Monday.

Officers discovered a suspected drug sales operation while investigating a a separate incident in Decatur over the weekend.

Police recovered more than 120 pounds of marijuana, more than 300 pills, including oxycodone and hydrocodone, and a handgun.

One man was arrested. No other details have been released.

Comments / 27

Brandon Gregory
3d ago

This is too much for the struggling hero let mayors and governors vote for the people to have control over the feds to legalize the sale and use of cannabis this is not a joking matter this state needs it the people need it.

Reply
21
Mz Miss
3d ago

they need to give his drugs back. he was going to file the $$ he made on his taxes... SINCE THE IRS IS REQUIRING DRUG DEALERS & THIEVES & KIDNAPPERS TO FILE THE MONEY SPENT & MADE, ON THEIR TAXES

Reply(2)
14
Mels4u2
3d ago

Just legalize it already & move on! Alcohol is what needs to be banned - maybe planes can land without brawls aboard!

Reply
14
 

