DeKalb police find more than 120 pounds of pot in drug bust
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The DeKalb County Police Department announced a large drug bust Monday.
Officers discovered a suspected drug sales operation while investigating a a separate incident in Decatur over the weekend.
Police recovered more than 120 pounds of marijuana, more than 300 pills, including oxycodone and hydrocodone, and a handgun.
One man was arrested. No other details have been released.
