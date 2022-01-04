ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medical & Biotech

Wigs, spectators, tears: Theranos fraud trial key moments

By Mike Windle
AFP
AFP
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aqqZw_0dbxjFf000
Elizabeth Holmes's Silicon Valley fraud trial packed many of the elements that have made her case so high-profile /GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/AFP

Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes was once vaunted as the next Steve Jobs, but her Silicon Valley startup crashed under claims of deception and she was convicted on Monday of defrauding investors.

Holmes's startup vowed to revolutionize diagnostics with self-service machines that could run an array of tests on just drops of blood, but her empire collapsed after it was revealed the testing machines didn't work as promised.

Her case has long inspired fascination for its themes of money, celebrity and a stunning fall -- and her trial in California was laced with the same drama.

Here are some keys moments:

- 'Blood energy drink' -

The line of journalists and spectators hoping to get a seat in the courtroom began forming on many days in the pre-dawn darkness outside the federal courthouse in San Jose, the heart of Silicon Valley.

Some people reportedly were paid to save spots in line for the limited number of tickets, which were handed out by court workers and guaranteed entrance to their bearers.

The crowd rushed to get pictures of Holmes as she walked to the courthouse entrance, usually hand-in-hand with her mother.

The gathered crowd included journalists and curious members of the public, but also on at least one occasion look-alikes, complete with blond ponytails and black clothes considered the disgraced entrepreneur's trademark look.

Some of those waiting shouted support for Holmes on her way in, which prompted Judge Edward Davila to note concern it could influence jurors.

In late November the waiting masses snapped pictures for Twitter of seeming performance art by a woman selling blond wigs, black turtleneck tops and cans of "blood energy drink" from a suitcase.

- 'God's tigress and warrior' -

In a risky move, 37-year-old Holmes testified in her own defense, pitting her word against the testimony of more than three dozen witnesses called by the prosecution.

Holmes aimed to convince jurors that she believed in her technology, and that it was on the cusp of living up to its promise when the startup crashed.

She fought back tears as she recounted alleged abuse by then boyfriend Ramesh "Sunny" Balwani, whom she'd brought in to help run her company.

Holmes said Balwani denigrated her and forced himself on her sexually when angry -- accusations that he has forcefully denied.

The prosecutor challenged Holmes's testimony of being bullied by Balwani, having her read message exchanges between the two in which they declared their love.

"You are God's tigress and warrior. You are extraordinary. I love you," Balwani wrote in one note to Holmes.

- 'Girlboss' merch -

Holmes's trial became a battlefield for the debate about whether a woman entrepreneur was being prosecuted for the kind of "fake it til you make it" tactics regularly seen in male-dominated Silicon Valley.

Her defenders and fans, sometimes called "Holmies", were able to display their backing with an extensive array of merchandise featuring her image.

T-shirts, stickers, posters, coffee mugs and cell phone cases were all available for purchase online in support of Holmes, some bearing the title "Girlboss".

As Holmes's trial opened in September, dozens of listings were online as part of a cottage industry in honor of the fallen biotech star.

One seller, under the name WeAreElizabethHolmes on ecommerce site Etsy, had a Twitter account with images of T-shirts, coffee mugs and even a throw pillow.

The account cites its favorite entrepreneur: "First they think you're crazy, then they fight you, then you change the world."

Holmes spoke those words in a 2015 interview as she fought against the Wall Street Journal reporting casting doubt on Theranos's technology, and which would induce the firm's collapse.

- Billions of dollars -

Holmes testified that she dropped out of California's elite Stanford University and started Theranos at the age of 19, using money set aside to pay for college.

In the years after Theranos was founded in 2003, Holmes gathered some $700 million from investors. She held the majority stake in the startup, valued at $10 billion at its peak in 2015.

Her wealth on paper made her the first woman to reach such financial heights by building her own business.

Holmes testified during trial that she never sold a share of her stake in Theranos, leaving her with nothing after the company's collapse.

She was, however, paid more than a million dollars overall in salary during her years as chief, Holmes testified.

Comments / 8

Constance Mack
5d ago

This is what I don't understand!!! When you invent something, anything, before it goes on the market, doesn't it have to go thru a process to make sure it works, rules and regulations you have to follow?? How did she manage to get this machine in stores, when it actually didn't work?? I mean car manufacturer's can't build a car and then try to sell it if it's not running!!! NO ONE BOTHERED TO TEST IT, yet invested millions into it, and stores accepted it for customers to use!! I'm baffled by the sheer common sense everyone seemed to overlook. I mean she's cute and charmed alot of wealthy men, but she's not Marilyn Monroe, either!!!???🤔🙄😬

Reply(3)
6
My Mindset
5d ago

Hope she gets 20 years for each count, but will likely get off easy…. She put on a good show…. But she’s a master manipulator….

Reply
2
Related
Business Insider

A juror from the Elizabeth Holmes trial says they thought the Theranos founder's abuse allegations seemed like 'a sympathy ploy' and were irrelevant to the case

Elizabeth Holmes testified in her trial that former Theranos COO Ramesh "Sunny" Balwani abused her. One of the jurors in Holmes' trial told WSJ that, on the whole, the jury believed her allegations. However, they also viewed this testimony as "a sympathy ploy" and considered it irrelevant to the trial.
PUBLIC SAFETY
FOXBusiness

Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes: Inside her weird lifestyle

The trial of Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes put on display several false claims made by the one-time Silicon Valley darling during her time leading the tech startup, and it also brought forth some bizarre details about her lifestyle. Her most obvious quirk when she emerged in the spotlight after dropping...
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Business Insider

Juror from Elizabeth Holmes trial says it was tough to convict the former Theranos CEO because she was 'so likable, with such a positive dream'

A juror from Elizabeth Holmes' trial told ABC News the jury "respected Elizabeth's belief in her technology." Juror No. 6 said the Theranos founder came across as "likable," which made convicting her difficult. Holmes was convicted on four fraud-related charges and acquitted on four others, with the jury deadlocked on...
POLITICS
TheStreet

How Much Did Elizabeth Holmes Make From Theranos Scheme?

Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes, whose net worth plummeted from $4.5 billion to zero according to a Forbes report in 2016, on Monday was found guilty by a federal jury in San Jose, Calif., on three counts of wire fraud and one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud against Theranos' investors.
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elizabeth Holmes
Harper's Bazaar

Who is Elizabeth Holmes?

The Inventor: Out for Blood in Silicon Valley (2019) | Official Trailer The Inventor: Out for Blood in Silicon Valley (2019) | Official Trailer. Elizabeth Holmes was once a black polo-necked billionaire maverick who modelled herself on Steve Jobs. The female founder was said to be the future of Silicon Valley; her revolutionary idea, Theranos, promised to change medicine forever - to literally save lives. Now, she is the enigmatic figure who presided over one of the biggest cons in history, the woman at the centre of a story so unbelievable it's hard to believe it actually happened.
SCIENCE
Radar Online.com

Revealed: Elizabeth Holmes' Texts To Ex-Lover & Business Partner Show Endearing Relationship — Before Things Quickly Turned Sour

Text messages from 2014 and 2015 between Elizabeth Holmes and her former lover, Theranos business partner, and alleged sexual abuser Sunny Balwani were revealed as evidence in the newly found convict’s federal trial, and they show a promising couple before both their personal and professional lives quickly took a dramatic turn for the worse.
TROUBLE RELATIONSHIP
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fraud#Wigs#Biotechnology#Silicon Valley#Afp Theranos#Twitter
Hypebae

Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes Sentenced to Prison for Fraud

After a months-long trial, former CEO of Theranos — a consumer healthcare tech company — Elizabeth Holmes has been found guilty of consumer fraud and conspiracy. According to BBC, “Holmes knowingly lied about technology she said could detect diseases with a few drops of blood.” As a result of denying the charges, Holmes will face a maximum prison term of 20 years for each crime, which includes three wire fraud charges and “conspiracy to commit fraud against investors.” Additionally, the three aforementioned charges “are tied to specific investors in her failed company.”
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Biology
Fortune

False HIV results, miscarriage, and cancer diagnosis—the Theranos patients Elizabeth Holmes was found not guilty of defrauding

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. On Monday, Elizabeth Holmes, the 37-year-old founder of the failed blood testing company Theranos, was found guilty of defrauding investors, ending the months-long trial and years-long downfall of the former tech titan.
HEALTH
AFP

AFP

37K+
Followers
21K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy