Emma Watson Reveals She Almost Quit 'Harry Potter' Franchise

When the retrospective special Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts premiered on HBO Max on Saturday, fans got to watch stars Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, Emma Watson and other franchise alums share memories from filming the franchise. However, eagle-eyed fans and a Harry Potter star also noticed a couple of editing mistakes, which led the streamer to quickly make some corrections.
Following the special’s Jan. 1 premiere, some viewers took to social media to point out that an image of a young Emma Roberts was shown onscreen while Watson reminisced about her childhood. The mistake was confirmed after social media users found the...
Comments / 0