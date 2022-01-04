ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Elizabeth Holmes: Silicon Valley's fallen star

By JUSTIN SULLIVAN, Glenn Chapman with Joshua Melvin in Washington
AFP
AFP
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Z8DSZ_0dbxizmr00
Elizabeth Holmes's Silicon Valley star came crashing down under the pressure of fraud allegations /GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/AFP

Elizabeth Holmes's startup Theranos made her a multi-billionaire hailed as the next US tech visionary by age 30, but it all evaporated in a flash of lawsuits, ignominy and, finally, criminal charges.

The rise and fall of Holmes, who on Monday was convicted of defrauding investors of her biotech startup, is a heavily-chronicled saga that prompted a hard look at her methods but also the unseemly aspects of startup life.

In many ways Holmes fit the image of a Silicon Valley entrepreneur, from her dark-colored turtleneck sweaters that evoked tech legend and Apple founder Steve Jobs to her dropping out of Californiaâs elite Stanford University.

But much like in her trial, the fundamental question has been whether she was a true visionary who simply failed, as she claimed on the stand, or a skilled self-promoter who took advantage of a credulous context to commit fraud.

Her story begins in the US capital Washington, with her birth to a Congressional staffer mother and a father whose online biography says he was once an executive at Enron -- an energy company that collapsed in a massive fraud scandal.

She won admission to Stanford, and there began work on cutting-edge biomedical initiatives, founding in 2003 what would become Theranos when she was just 19.

Part of Holmes's ability to convince her backers was her apparent deep personal commitment -- she applied for her first patent while still in college and after dropping out, convinced her parents to let her use her tuition savings to build the company.

- 'Youngest woman self-made billionaire' -

By the end of 2010 she had raised a whopping $92 million in venture capital for Theranos, which she pledged was developing machines that could run a gamut of diagnostic tests on a few drops of blood.

Over the next couple years she assembled what one news report called the "most illustrious board in US corporate history", including former secretaries of state Henry Kissinger and George Shultz as well ex-Pentagon chief Jim Mattis.

"Sharp, articulate, committed. I was impressed by her. That didn't take the place of having the device prove itself," said Mattis in a surprise appearance on the stand.

Theranos hype kicked up another gear in 2014 and in the span of just over a year, a turtleneck-wearing Holmes appeared on the covers of Fortune, Forbes, Inc. and T: The New York Times Style Magazine.

Forbes gave her a $4.5 billion net worth in 2014, which was based on her half ownership of Theranos, and noted: "Youngest woman on Forbes 400; Youngest woman self-made billionaire."

This glowing coverage had an impact on Theranos investors like venture capitalist Chris Lucas who told Holmes's trial the Fortune article made him "proud we were involved, very proud of Elizabeth."

But there were some things that didn't end up in those glowing reports that gushed with statements like "Steve Jobs had massive ambition, but Holmes's is arguably larger."

- Silicon Valley sexism? -

For one, she personally put the logos of pharma giants Pfizer and Schering-Plough onto Theranos reports hailing its own blood-testing technology, which were then shared with investors.

That was done without the companies' permission and was a key piece of the prosecution's argument that she deliberately tried to inflate Theranos's credibility in order to win over backers.

She also kept secret the machines' failings and the fact that once Theranos began to do diagnostics on real patients, some of the tests were done using the same equipment sold to standard labs.

Ultimately though, it was a series of Wall Street Journal reports starting in 2015 â which Holmes tried to kill by appealing to the paper's owner and Theranos investor Rupert Murdoch â that set the company's collapse in motion.

Holmes's case also raised questions about why she was prosecuted, but not other tech CEOs who engaged in the "fake it until you make it" Silicon Valley method or other bad behavior.

Ellen Pao, the former CEO of Reddit and critic of tech industry discrimination, argued in a New York Times opinion piece that sexism bears some blame.

She noted that WeWork's Adam Neumann and Uber co-founder Travis Kalanick raised billions with hype, while there have been allegations of racism and sexism at Tesla and misleading claims about vaping from Juul's leaders.

Holmes "should be held accountable for her actions as chief executive of Theranos," Pao wrote.

But "it can be sexist to hold her accountable for alleged serious wrongdoing and not hold an array of men accountable for reports of wrongdoing or bad judgement," she added.

Comments / 1

Related
TheStreet

How Much Did Elizabeth Holmes Make From Theranos Scheme?

Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes, whose net worth plummeted from $4.5 billion to zero according to a Forbes report in 2016, on Monday was found guilty by a federal jury in San Jose, Calif., on three counts of wire fraud and one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud against Theranos' investors.
BUSINESS
luxurylaunches.com

Her $135M mansion is more expensive than Bill Gates’ home – The crazy-rich lifestyle of disgraced billionaire Elizabeth Holmes – The 37-yr-old Theranos founder once spent $100k on a conference table.

From podcasts to books and documentaries, Elizabeth Holmes and her ability to con the cleverest in Silicon Valley has led to a cultlike obsession with the scorned businesswoman, currently on trial for nine counts of wire fraud and two counts of conspiracy to commit fraud. The 37-year-old’s once-lauded blood-testing start-up...
REAL ESTATE
buzzfeednews.com

Elizabeth Holmes Could Have Fled The Sinking Ship Of Theranos, But Instead “She Believed In This Technology,” Her Lawyers Argued

Elizabeth Holmes’ legal team portrayed failed Silicon Valley entrepreneur as a confident leader who, even as her doomed startup Theranos crashed and burned, stuck with her belief in the now-discredited blood-testing technology as they turned the fraud case over to jurors on Friday. “At the first sign of trouble...
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
FOXBusiness

Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes: Inside her weird lifestyle

The trial of Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes put on display several false claims made by the one-time Silicon Valley darling during her time leading the tech startup, and it also brought forth some bizarre details about her lifestyle. Her most obvious quirk when she emerged in the spotlight after dropping...
BUSINESS
Paste Magazine

The Theranos Trial Only Cares about the Billionaires Deceived by Elizabeth Holmes and Not the Patients

Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes still sits in doubt as to whether she will face legal recourse for multiple charges of wire fraud related to $945 million in investments in her medical tech house of cards. Jurors have spent six days deliberating her culpability in allegedly defrauding super-rich investors and venture capitalists to build Theranos into a media darling valued at one time as a $9 billion startup. Those six days come at the end of six years of debate around Holmes’ and other Theranos executives’ practices as the company’s vision for its flagship Edison machine, famed for Holmes’ claim that it would be able to run a myriad of medical tests with one drop of blood, never materialized.
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ellen Pao
Person
Jim Mattis
Person
Steve Jobs
Person
Henry Kissinger
Person
Adam Neumann
Person
Elizabeth Holmes
Person
Rupert Murdoch
Person
George Shultz
Person
Travis Kalanick
SFist

Will Elizabeth Holmes Face Stiff Sentence, or Will Judge Go Easy On Her Because of Baby?

The cautionary tale of Elizabeth Holmes is sure to reverberate around Silicon Valley for at least a few months — until founders go back to spewing the bullshit they can often be heard spewing to any investor who'll listen. But the specter of the Theranos collapse could linger on both with the upcoming trial of alleged co-conspirator Sunny Bulwani, and with Holmes's sentencing, which could come in mid-2022.
SAN JOSE, CA
The Independent

Scientist, enforcer, high-flyer: 3 women put a mark on tech

Three bright and driven women with ground-breaking ideas made significant — if very different — marks on the embattled tech industry in 2021. Frances Haugen, Lina Khan and Elizabeth Holmes — a data scientist turned whistleblower, a legal scholar turned antitrust enforcer and a former Silicon Valley high-flyer turned criminal defendant — all figured heavily in a technology world where men have long dominated the spotlight. Think Bill Gates, Steve Jobs, Mark Zuckerberg, Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk.Haugen, a former product manager at Facebook went public with internal documents to buttress accusations that the social network giant elevated profits...
BUSINESS
Business Insider

Juror from Elizabeth Holmes trial says it was tough to convict the former Theranos CEO because she was 'so likable, with such a positive dream'

A juror from Elizabeth Holmes' trial told ABC News the jury "respected Elizabeth's belief in her technology." Juror No. 6 said the Theranos founder came across as "likable," which made convicting her difficult. Holmes was convicted on four fraud-related charges and acquitted on four others, with the jury deadlocked on...
LAW
buzzfeednews.com

Elizabeth Holmes Has Been Found Guilty Of Defrauding Investors With False Promises About Theranos’s Blood-Testing Technology

Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes, who sought to revolutionize healthcare with a device she claimed could make medical diagnoses using just a fingerprick of blood, has been found guilty of engaging in a multi-million dollar scheme to defraud investors by making misleading and false statements about the technology’s capabilities. The...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Silicon Valley#California#Stanford University#Congressional#Enron
ETOnline.com

Elizabeth Holmes Convicted on Multiple Counts of Fraud

Former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes has been convicted of fraud. On Monday, the jury in her case found Holmes guilty on four counts of wire fraud, not guilty on four other counts of fraud, and are deadlocked and undecided when it came to three additional charges, CBS News reports. The...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Venture Capital
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
Uber
NewsBreak
Tesla
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Deadline

Theranos Founder Elizabeth Holmes Found Guilty On Four Of 11 Counts, Faces Decades In Prison

Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes was convicted today on four of 11 charges related to her company’s failed blood-testing technology. A San Jose jury deliberated for nearly 50 hours over seven days before finding the disgraced former CEO guilty on three counts of fraud and one of conspiracy. Holmes was acquitted on four other charges, and jurors were unable to reach a verdict on three other fraud counts. Holmes, 37, who had pleaded not guilty to all 11 charges and testified in court, faces a maximum prison term of 80 years — two decades on each conviction — but is likely to serve...
SAN JOSE, CA
Hypebae

Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes Sentenced to Prison for Fraud

After a months-long trial, former CEO of Theranos — a consumer healthcare tech company — Elizabeth Holmes has been found guilty of consumer fraud and conspiracy. According to BBC, “Holmes knowingly lied about technology she said could detect diseases with a few drops of blood.” As a result of denying the charges, Holmes will face a maximum prison term of 20 years for each crime, which includes three wire fraud charges and “conspiracy to commit fraud against investors.” Additionally, the three aforementioned charges “are tied to specific investors in her failed company.”
BUSINESS
AFP

AFP

36K+
Followers
21K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy