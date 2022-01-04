ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Ravens lose 5th straight; longest slide under John Harbaugh

By Grace Grill
WDVM 25
WDVM 25
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ORJia_0dbxiyu800

BALTIMORE, Md. (WDVM) – The Baltimore Ravens dropped their fifth straight game on Sunday, falling to the Los Angeles Rams 20-19.

It’s the longest slide under head coach John Harbaugh.

Baltimore failed to score an offensive touchdown, settling for four Justin Tucker field goals after a Chuck Clarke pick six.

WATCH: “If we score touchdowns, we win the game. It’s that simple.”

The Ravens held the best record in the AFC five weeks ago and had a 83.4 percent chance of making the playoffs according to ESPN’s Football Power Index (FPI). Now, after five straight losses, the Ravens have just a 2 percent chance of making the playoffs.

Baltimore will face its division rival in the Pittsburgh Steelers in the final game of the regular season this Sunday at 1:00 p.m. at M&T Bank Stadium.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDVM25 & DCW50 | Washington, DC.

Comments / 0

Related
WDVM 25

Maryland’s Chigoziem Okonkwo invited to NFL Scouting Combine

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WDVM) – Just a little less than a month after declaring for the 2022 NFL Draft, Maryland tight end Chigoziem Okonkwo received an invite to the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine. In his final season with the Terrapins, “Chig” started in all 13 games for Maryland, picking up five touchdowns off 52 receptions, […]
NFL
Yardbarker

Ravens HC John Harbaugh Says T.J. Watt is Best Defensive Player in NFL

Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh hasn't paid much attention to the farewell tour of Ben Roethlisberger because he's focused on the team's matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers. However, when he thinks about Week 18 and hosting the black and gold, there is a player does have his eye on...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Dc#American Football#The Los Angeles Rams#Afc#Espn#Fpi#The Pittsburgh Steelers#Nexstar Media Inc
CBS Baltimore

Harbaugh Names Huntley The Starter For Regular Season Finale Against Steelers

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore Ravens coach John Harbaugh said backup quarterback Tyler Huntley will start the team’s season finale against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, ending Lamar Jackson’s regular season. Jackson has missed every game since suffering an ankle injury early in the second quarter of the team’s Week 14 matchup against the Cleveland Browns. Huntley came off the bench and completed 27-of-38 passes for 270 yards and one touchdown, but the Ravens still came up short against the Browns like they have in so many other agonizingly close losses, 24-22. The 23-year-old has capably guided the offense in his two starts...
NFL
The Spun

Ndamukong Suh Reveals His True Feelings On Antonio Brown

Just a few days ago, star wide receiver Antonio Brown shocked the football world by storming off the field. During Sunday’s game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New York Jets, cameras caught Browns taking off his jersey and pads and walking off the field. He waved on the crowd as he made his way to the Buccaneers locker room.
NFL
AllSteelers

Antonio Brown Calls Out Tom Brady

Antonio Brown has added Tom Brady to the mix as he continues his social media rant towards Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians. Brown released a lengthy statement through his lawyer last night, telling his side of the story during Week 17 when he left midway through the Buccaneers game against the New York Jets. Later, he posted text messages between he and Arians from prior to the game, discussing Browns' ankle injury.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Former Dallas Cowboys Great Has Died At 78

A former Dallas Cowboys great has passed away at the age of 78. The NFC East franchise announced on Wednesday night that former offensive lineman Ralph Neely passed away earlier this week. Neely was one of the best offensive linemen in franchise history. He was a 13-year standout for the...
NFL
WFRV Local 5

Nice gig: Vikings QB gets cut day after Packer game, gets $50k check

(WFRV) – Talk about a dream job, imagine working for six days and getting handed a check for over $50,000. Well, that is what happened to a Minnesota Vikings quarterback one day after the team got crushed by the Green Bay Packers. One day after the Green Bay Packers walloped the Minnesota Vikings 37-10, third-string […]
NFL
FanSided

3 Vikings free agents that could follow Mike Zimmer if he’s fired

The Minnesota Vikings could be getting ready to move on from Mike Zimmer in 2022. If they do, which free agents could follow him elsewhere?. Could the Minnesota Vikings be moving on from Mike Zimmer in the coming days? That remains to be seen, but Zimmer has been the Vikings’ head coach since 2014. He’s been there through some of the franchise’s best seasons but in the NFL, the ultimate goal is exactly that.
NFL
The Spun

Colin Cowherd Thinks 1 NFL Team Should Hire Jim Harbaugh

It’s been reported this week that Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh will consider a move back to the NFL this offseason. Moments ago, Fox Sports’ Colin Cowherd shared his thoughts on Harbaugh’s coaching future. While there’s no guarantee Harbaugh will leave Ann Arbor this offseason, Cowherd believes...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Dalvin Cook gets brutally honest on Mike Zimmer, Vikings’ murky future

Rumors have recently swirled around Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer’s future and the future of the organization as a whole. With the Vikings eliminated from the playoffs, it’s the second straight year that Minnesota will be watching the postseason from home. With rumors swirling, Minnesota star halfback Dalvin Cook had a brutally honest take on Zimmer and the future of the Vikings.
NFL
FanSided

Kyle Rudolph makes a shocking statement related to Kirk Cousins

Former Minnesota Vikings tight end Kyle Rudolph believes that Daniel Jones of the New York Giants is the best quarterback he’s ever played with. After parting with the Minnesota Vikings in 2021, Kyle Rudolph was hoping to get back to being an important piece of an offense in his first season with the New York Giants.
NFL
FanSided

Could the Cardinals face Larry Fitzgerald in the playoffs?

Could the Arizona Cardinals go up against Larry Fitzgerald in the playoffs this year if the legendary receiver joins the Tampa Bay Buccaneers?. Former Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald hasn’t suited up for an NFL game since the 2020 season and he probably won’t ever again. However,...
NFL
WDVM 25

WDVM 25

6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, and sports from WDVM 25 and LocalDVM.com. Earning your trust by providing you the most local news and weather for over 50 years in Western Maryland, the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia, Northern Virginia, and the Washington Metropolitan area.

 https://LocalDVM.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy