Sacramento, CA

Home Test Kits Make Back To School Easy For Sac City Unified Families

By Rachel Wulff
CBS Sacramento
CBS Sacramento
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NCWQp_0dbxix1P00

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Back to school meant back to COVID testing, especially with the omicron variant surging and the number of people gathering over the holidays.

Parents pulled up with peace of mind.

“Easy home kit, 15 minutes, uploaded it into the system or database they use and they got the response and it came back negative. So it worked out,” said Joshua Ramos.

Ramos has two children in Sacramento City Unified schools. He was glad the district gave out home test kits right before the holiday break, and he wasn’t alone.

“I think it was a great idea only because I know people were gathering for Christmas and for the new year,” said Krystal Jefferies.

The district had asked the state for enough home test kits for all students and staff district-wide.

“We did not get as many test kits as we had hoped for. We got 38,000. So we worked really hard to get them out to all of our sites and locations, sending them home with as many staff and students as we could,” said Victoria Flores.

Those home test kits were sent out and about half of those have been returned, with only 500 having a positive result. That’s less than three percent. The rollout was a little rocky. Distribution dates coincided with a school threat on TikTok, and an email over the weekend failed to specify a location for a last minute testing site or that it was closed on weekends. So some were a bit confused as they arrived at the district’s Serna Center Monday morning, but overall, the district was pleased with the progress this year.

“We know we’ve seen low rates in our schools because we’ve been doing COVID testing weekly all the way leading up to the break. So we we’re really on top of trying to catch those cases and contact trace and trying to stop the spread,” said Flores.

School leaders are working to get the results from those test kits recorded and promoting the availability of rapid response testing at the Serna Center and Albert Einstein Middle school during the week. Testing is not mandatory, which means parents like Ramos are putting precautions to the test.

“My daughter carries a sanitizer in her bag. She understands. She is 6 years old. She understands what we’re dealing with,” Ramos said.

The Serna Center is open noon-3:30 p.m. and Albert Einstein Middle School is from 3-6:30 p.m. for rapid response testing. Students can also get tested on site at their schools. After January 31, if students are not vaccinated, they will need to undergo routine testing to continue in person learning.

Related
CBS Sacramento

Sly Park Science Camp Closes Days After Reopening As Students, Chaperones Test Positive For COVID

POLLOCK PINES (CBS13) – Sly Park, a well-known environmental education camp in El Dorado County, was closed down Thursday — just two days after reopening — after some students and adult chaperones tested positive for COVID-19. The camp had been closed since the beginning of the pandemic, and reopened on January 4 under what the Rocklin Unified School District says were “stringent health and safety protocols”. Prior to arriving at camp Tuesday, the guests, comprised of students and chaperones from the Rocklin Unified School District and smaller in numbers than previous groups, were required to complete a screening and provide a negative COVID test, the District said in a statement. And, after they arrived, guests were required to have a symptom check as well. The camp then learned that a number of chaperones and students had the virus, the District confirmed to CBS13. Based on new recommendations from Sacramento County Public Health Officer Dr. Olivia Kasiyre and El Dorado County Health Officer Dr. Nancy Williams, SCOE the camp was once again shut down, the District says. Sly Park Environmental Education Center is run through the Sacramento County Office of Education.
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

UC Davis Students Have Mixed Reactions To Remote Learning Extension

DAVIS (CBS13) — The UC Davis campus was nearly empty halfway through the first week of Winter Quarter due to remote instruction for all classes, a move that was extended through the end of January. The extension, announced Thursday, is in response to a growing number of COVID-19 cases due to the Omicron variant that has impacted staffing in “some crucial areas,” according to UC Davis Chancellor Gary S. May. May announced the remote instruction extension to the campus community in a video posted to the official UC Davis website on Thursday, four days before students and staff were set to return...
DAVIS, CA
CBS Sacramento

2 Students Shot Near Florin High School In South Sacramento

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Deputies are investigating after two students were shot near Florin High School, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday afternoon. The teens, who are both students at the high school, were both shot in the leg. One of them is 17 and the age of the other is unknown at this time. Both injuries were described as non-life-threatening and there was no information on a suspected gunman. No arrests have been made, authorities said. Shawna Mangal and her daughter Sasha were inside their home near Summer Sky Drive when they heard banging at the door. “It sounded like something was wrong...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

UC Davis To Stay In Remote Classes Until At Least Jan. 28 Amid Spike In COVID-19 Cases

DAVIS (CBS13) — UC Davis students will be sticking with remote learning through at least the end of January. Chancellor Gary May announced the shift on Thursday, saying that remote instruction will continue through Jan. 28. It comes as more public agencies and businesses scale back openings amid a spike in COVID-19 cases after the holidays. “It’s going to be bumpy for a bit longer as omicron impacts our community. Again, please be patient as we determine how best to offer the education that you are here for. We have to remain flexible for a bit longer,” May said in a video statement. University of California campuses started the winter term with distance learning, but had planned to go back to in-person classes. However, a surge in COVID-19 cases has since swept over the nation – with public health leaders saying the more contagious omicron variant likely the main driving factor. Sacramento State also announced this week that the first two weeks of the spring semester will start online. UC schools’ winter term is already underway, while CSU schools’ spring semester doesn’t start until the end of January.
DAVIS, CA
CBS Sacramento

Some Sacramento Public Library Locations Giving Out Free Rapid COVID-19 Tests, As Supplies Last

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — With COVID-19 cases spiking, test kits are now also in high demand. To help meet that rush, the Sacramento and Folsom public library systems are making testing kits available for free. We’ve partnered with @SacCountyCA to distribute free at-home COVID-19 test kits. Visit one of our library locations for curbside pick-up while supplies last. More at https://t.co/Uex6CtvR7L. — Sacramento Public Library (@saclib) January 4, 2022 Sacramento County officials say more than 91,000 test kits have been issued to regional libraries. The kits will be available on a first-come, first-served basis, and they’re being limited to two per person. No library card...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Missing Placerville Teen Last Heard From Near Oak Park Area

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A missing teen who was last heard from near the Oak Park area of Sacramento is being sought. Her name is Reylynn Pinon and she is from Placerville. She was last seen on December 9th and has been missing for just around 1 month. She has brown hair and eyes, is 5 foot 4 inches, and is around 150 pounds. The family is asking that anyone with any information please contact the Placerville police. The Placerville PD contact is Addison Randall, arandall@cityofplacerville.org.
PLACERVILLE, CA
CBS Sacramento

First 2 Weeks Of Sac State Spring Semester To Be Online Due To COVID Surge

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The spike in COVID-19 cases, especially with the omicron variant, has forced Sacramento State to move the first two weeks of the spring semester online. The university made the announcement Tuesday afternoon, saying that only some classes will be done in-person based on approved faculty requests. The first two weeks of online courses will run from January 24 through February 6. “I want to be clear that the two-week shift to mostly virtual instruction is temporary and that campus will remain open even during the transition,” Sac State President Robert S. Nelsen said in a message to students and staff. “We are committed to being a face-to-face University, but as I said above, we also are committed to keeping all members of the Hornet Family safe and healthy.” The campus and residence halls are open and day-to-day services are available. California now has the highest positivity rate of any point during the pandemic with 20.4% of tests coming back positive across the state. The state is averaging nearly 23,000 new cases each day, according to state data.
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Sacramento Restaurants Close Voluntarily Over Omicron, Staffing Shortage

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Sacramento restaurants were already struggling to stay open due to a staffing shortage, and now the COVID-19 omicron variant is forcing eateries to shutter once again. COVID had closed restaurants early in the pandemic. “It’s heartbreaking, it’s scary,” said Mulvaney’s B&L owner, Patrick Mulvaney. Workers turned to unemployment benefits for help and when it was time, restaurant owners asked them to come back. It was a tough sell with the never-ending restaurant whiplash. “People are scared, too, to come back,” Mulvaney said. Things were starting to get back to normal for Mulvaney until he said his staff was hit by the newest variant. “New...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Missing Fairfield Boy, 11, With Autism Located Safe With Citizen’s Help

4:00 p.m. Update: The Fairfield Police Department said an 11-year-old boy with autism that went missing was located safe in the city. Police said an alert citizen helped locate the boy. FAIRFIELD (CBS13) — Authorities are asking for help in finding a missing boy with autism in Fairfield. The Fairfield Police Department is currently looking for a missing autistic 11-year-old boy https://t.co/O6lR2LW75I — Fairfield, CA Police (@FairfieldPolice) January 6, 2022 Fairfield police say the 11-year-old boy, named Gage, was last seen a little after 8:30 a.m. Thursday near Greenfield Drive and Martin Road. Gage has autism, police say. Gage was last seen in a black jacket, blue jeans, and a green camo-style backpack. He may also have a change of clothing with him, police say. Additionally, the Fairfield Police are asking anyone in the area with home video surveillance systems to check their footage for Gage. They suggest looking between the hours of 8:20 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. on Thursday in order to best identify where the child might be. Anyone who sees the missing boy is urged to call the Fairfield Police Department.
FAIRFIELD, CA
CBS Sacramento

Senior Services Group Serves Fuel, Food To Those In Need In Nevada County

ALTA SIERRA (CBS13) — Fuel is running low as nearly eight thousand people still without power in Nevada County. Whether it’s wood or propane, one agency is filling tanks in more ways than one. It’s the sound many are waiting for as the power outage continues in Nevada County: propane tanks being filled. “We don’t run our furnace because it takes too much juice,” said Libby Zuniga. Propane trucks were winding their way to areas that were previously unpassable after downed trees blocked access. “It was a mess you can’t even believe it it looked like a war zone,” Zuniga said. Janeth Marroletti has been without propane...
NEVADA COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

California’s COVID Positivity Rate Rises As Omicron Spikes Statewide

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Omicron is on the rise and California now has the highest positivity rate of any point in the pandemic and more than 23,000 cases a day. Even with a 20.4 percent positivity rate, the state still has some of the lowest case numbers in the nation. But what do the numbers mean, and how does where we are now compare to 2020? Empty businesses. Empty gyms. Empty streets. 2022 marks a new reality. Signs say open. Masks are the new normal. Long lines formed at Cal Expo Tuesday where people waited hours to get a COVID test. “Just to see if everything’s OK,” said Sacramento resident...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS Sacramento

