‘This Is My Community’: For Many PG&E Linemen, Getting Power Back On In Foothills Is Personal

By CBS13 Staff
 4 days ago

COLFAX (CBS13) — It’s week two with no power for 25,000 Pacific Gas and Electric customers in the Sierra Foothills after a record-setting snowstorm knocked down trees and power lines throughout the region.

PG&E says more than 1,200 linemen have been working long hours for weeks straight to restore power to the communities in the area.

Anthony Albright, a lineman with PG&E, says he hasn’t had a day off since before Christmas. He’s worked for PG&E for 18 years and told CBS13 he’s never seen damage like this before.

It’s personal to Albright. The Colfax resident says he still doesn’t have power and that every light he can help turn on in his community makes the long hours worth it.

Meanwhile, tens of thousands are still waiting for their power to come back on, and PG&E doesn’t have exact estimates for each customer. Megan McFarland, Spokesperson for PG&E, says in the more remote areas, each area of damage is different. She told CBS13 that crews need to assess and plan for restoration on a case-by-case basis.

CBS Sacramento

‘A God-Send’: Free Showers, Laundry Service For People Still Without Power In Nevada County

NEVADA CITY (CBS13) – Hunkered down in his truck with his two dogs, Tim has been roughing if for nearly two weeks. The Christmas storm that took out power to thousands is something he says he’s never seen before. “Not like this. Not like this. I mean we’ve usually been out of power for maybe 4 days at the most,” Tim told CBS13. He’s lost count of how many days he’s been in the dark this time, saying it’s been at least ten. “There’s trees down everywhere. There’s power lines down. And I’m sure they’re doing the best that they can to get...
NEVADA COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Nevada County Considers Bringing In Truck Showers For Residents As Power Outage Continues

NEVADA COUNTY (CBS13) — The long wait for all power to be restored in Nevada County has a new end in sight, only it’s not giving anyone immediate relief. Pacific Gas and Electric is sending alerts to customers that power should be restored by January 11 in the areas hit hardest by the Christmas weekend snowstorm. That would mean no power for a full two weeks and a day if the outages do last that long. Rusty Witwer’s solution for his Nevada County home with power and no hot water is a propane powered camping stove set up next to his kitchen...
NEVADA COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Two Structure Fires In Sacramento Area Friday Morning

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Thursday night, fire crews responded to several fires in the Sacramento area, two of which were structure fires, said the Sacramento Metro Fire Department. One of the structure fires occurred at 1 a.m. Friday morning, in which crews responded to an apartment fire at Chesapeake Commons Apartments in Rancho Cordova. Crews arrived to a sealed chimney that was engulfed in flames. Crews confined the fire quickly and extinguished the chimney fire while also safely evacuating all occupants. There were no injuries. Another structure fire occurred at 6 a.m. Friday morning at a large single-story house on Arden Creek Drive in Arden-Arcade. There was heavy smoke and flames coming from the rear of the home and from the roof. Crews quickly attacked the fire and vented the house from the rooftop, searched the house for occupants, and put out the fire. Luckily, no one was injured and all occupants were removed safely.
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

PG&E Says 25,000 Sierra Customers Still Without Power

PLACER COUNTY (CBS13) — Utility crews were able to restore power to several over 4,000 customers over the weekend, but thousands still remain in the dark. As of Monday morning, there were about 25,000 customers without power in the Sierra Division, which are mostly in Placer, Nevada and El Dorado Counties, PG&E spokesperson Megan McFarland said. “We have more than 2,000 personnel working on assessments and restoration, including 1,200 line workers. We also have 100+ mutual aid crews coming in,” she said. Additionally, some 500 poles needed to be replaced to maintain power lines before power can return to normal. PG&E said that they have partnered with some food banks to provide food and shelter to those affected by the power outage. Also, PG&E partnered with the California Foundation for Independent Living Centers who are implementing the Disability Disaster Access & Resource (DDAR) program. “FREED, an independent living center apart of the DDAR program may be able to provide customers with disabilities, independent living needs, and older adults with hotels, transportations and gift cards for generators. Customers in Nevada, Placer and El Dorado counties who would like to request such support can call PG&E at 1-800-743-5000 and PG&E will send a referral to FREED.”  
PLACER COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

PG&E Customer With Stage 4 Cancer Gets Power Back In Foothills After 10 Days

GRASS VALLEY (CBS13) — More than 21,000 Pacific Gas and Electric customers in the Sierra Foothills are still without power after last Sunday’s record-setting snowstorm. One Grass Valley customer in crisis, though, finally got his power back Tuesday after CBS13 made a visit to hear his story. Patrick Franks’ sister Sheryl emailed CBS13, writing, “I don’t want him to die like this.” Patrick has Stage 4 melanoma. “I have it in my brain,” he says, “I have it in my lungs, and I have it in my spleen.” His roommate, Michele, has COPD, a chronic lung disease that makes it difficult to breathe. “Michele is...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

2 Utility Workers Fall From Telephone Pole In Colfax

COLFAX (CBS13) — Two utility workers fell about 50 feet from a telephone pole in Colfax, Cal Fire said. It happened at just before 6 p.m. Thursday. Both men were transferred to the hospital. Their conditions were unknown at this time. Additional information has not been provided about the incident.
COLFAX, CA
CBS Sacramento

Another Full Highway 99 Closure In Lodi To Begin Monday Night

LODI (CBS13) — Part of Highway 99 in Lodi will see another full closure Monday night through Tuesday morning as crews continue working to raise the Lockeford Street overcrossing to improve vertical clearance. According to Caltrans, all lanes between State Route 12/Victor Road and Turner Road will be closed beginning at 11 p.m. Monday with reopening expected by 5 a.m. Tuesday. Detour routes are: Northbound traffic is advised to exit at SR-12/Victor Road, turn right on Victor Road, left on Cluff Avenue, left on Black Diamond Way, right on Beckman Road, then continue north on Beckman until you reach the northbound 99 on-ramp. Southbound traffic is advised to exit at Turner Road to Cherokee Lane, turn east on SR-12/Victor Road and use the southbound 99 on-ramp. Caltrans said the bridge work is to raise the overcrossing to fit the 16-feet, 6-inch standard vertical clearance to avoid high-load strikes.
LODI, CA
CBS Sacramento

Pile Burning Beginning January 10th Near Incline Village

NORTH LAKE TAHOE (CBS13) — If weather and fuel conditions permit, pile burning is expected to start January 10th near Incline Village, said the North Lake Tahoe Fire Protection District. Beginning on January 10th and lasting through to the end of the month, this is planned to take place in the Lariat Circle area and near the Mountain Golf Course facilities. According to North Lake Tahoe Fire Protection District, “Smoke resulting from the pile burns will affect the surrounding areas for approximately 48-72 hours. People that are smoke sensitive are advised to please stay inside and close their windows and doors as much as possible until the smoke dissipates.” The goal of these pile burns is to improve overall forest health and to minimize forest fire risk. Therefore, the short-term smoke damage will be the price to pay for long-term benefits for the region.
INCLINE VILLAGE, NV
CBS Sacramento

CBS Sacramento

