‘This Is My Community’: For Many PG&E Linemen, Getting Power Back On In Foothills Is Personal

COLFAX (CBS13) — It’s week two with no power for 25,000 Pacific Gas and Electric customers in the Sierra Foothills after a record-setting snowstorm knocked down trees and power lines throughout the region.

PG&E says more than 1,200 linemen have been working long hours for weeks straight to restore power to the communities in the area.

Anthony Albright, a lineman with PG&E, says he hasn’t had a day off since before Christmas. He’s worked for PG&E for 18 years and told CBS13 he’s never seen damage like this before.

It’s personal to Albright. The Colfax resident says he still doesn’t have power and that every light he can help turn on in his community makes the long hours worth it.

Meanwhile, tens of thousands are still waiting for their power to come back on, and PG&E doesn’t have exact estimates for each customer. Megan McFarland, Spokesperson for PG&E, says in the more remote areas, each area of damage is different. She told CBS13 that crews need to assess and plan for restoration on a case-by-case basis.