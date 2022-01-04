ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sea Cliff, NY

Police: Biology Teacher Laura Russo Arrested For Allegedly Injecting Teen With COVID Vaccine, Though She’s Not Authorized To Do So

By Jennifer McLogan
CBS New York
CBS New York
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hBL4E_0dbxiuNE00

SEA CLIFF, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A Long Island woman who is not a medical worker and not authorized to administer vaccines was arrested after police say she gave a teenager what was believed to be a coronavirus shot in her living room.

As CBS2’s Jennifer McLogan reported Monday, inside a landmark, Victorian-latticed 1882 Sea Cliff home, a 54-year-old biology teacher with no medical qualifications was arrested for allegedly inoculating a teenage without his parental permission.

Family members of the accused, identified as Laura Parker Russo, declined comment, but her Sea Cliff neighbors expressed concern.

“It would send panic to the public if there are people out there giving false vaccination,” said neighbor Peter Mandzych.

COVID VACCINE

“I’m in shock. I don’t even know how to get access to it. How is it even possible?” said neighbor Vivian Zampino.

Dr. Audie Liametz, vice chair of the emergency department at NYU Langone, explained that a vial could be COVID counterfeit. One needs consent, patient history to allergies, and medical knowledge of handling and procedure.

“You have to draw up the medication into sterile syringe with a needle and expel some of the air and give the injection properly,” Liametz said.

After allegedly receiving the dose, the 17-year-old went home and told his mother. Nassau police say she alerted them, and an investigation unfolded on New Year’s Day.

It’s unclear if the teen was monitored after the shot, how Russo obtained the vaccines, and which brand it is.

Russo’s supporters told CBS2 she is a respected and talented teacher in the Herricks School District.

CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

The superintendent responded by saying, “The individual in question is a district employee who has been removed from the classroom and reassigned pending the outcome of the investigation.”

“We are a community deli. We know everybody here. And I just think it’s too quick to rush to judgment,” said Ron Collura of Aratas Gourmet Deli.

Others are baffled by what prompted the well-regarded teacher to allegedly vaccinate the teen in her home.

“It’s kind of surprising. I know who she is,” one person said.

“If you’re not authorized, it’s the wrong to do,” said another.

“It’s concerning that there is such outrage over vaccine,” said another.

More is expected to be learned from the accused teacher and her attorney at her court appearance on Jan. 21.

Editor’s note: This story first appeared on Jan. 3.

Comments / 37

Vanessa McKnight
2d ago

Hmmm exactly how did she have access to the JAB to be able to administor the JAB......hmmm I would be in jail ain't no way she gets to jail

Reply(1)
11
Joelle Andrascavage
2d ago

each n every one who passed away from the vaccine is an individual reason. Misinformed people who don't do their own research and believe what they are told by the masses are not really reading how things are worded.

Reply
3
All3n
2d ago

lol glad to see ppl working together. just yesterday I saw I group of ppl on the street giving each other covid shots

Reply(2)
6
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS New York

Suspected Robber Accused Of Targeting Seniors In Washington Heights And The Bronx

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are searching for a man accused in a violent robbery spree in which he appeared to target seniors in Washington Heights and the Bronx. Investigators said the man struck at least six times between October and December last year. (credit: NYPD) Surveillance video from a Dec. 26 incident in the Mott Haven section shows the suspect snatching an 85-year-old woman’s purse and causing her to fall to the ground. Police said the woman was hospitalized with a hip injury. Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Video Shows Long Island High School Teacher Allegedly Administering COVID Vaccine To Teenager Illegally

SEA CLIFF, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — There’s new video showing a Long Island woman who has no medical qualifications allegedly giving a teenager a COVID-19 vaccine. The two are not related, and the 17-year-old boy’s mother did not give her permission. The incident happened inside a Victorian-era Sea Cliff home on New Year’s Eve. The homeowner, 54-year-old Laura Parker Russo, can be seen in the video telling the teenager, “You’ll be fine, I hope.” “Here you go. At-home vaccine,” the teenager says. As CBS2’s Jennifer McLogan reports, officials say the teenager wanted the vaccine, but his parents were against it. Doctors called the incident “irresponsible” because the...
SEA CLIFF, NY
CBS New York

New Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman Makes More Waves, Signs Order Giving Public Schools Mask Mandate Option

MINEOLA, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Nassau County’s newly elected executive, Republican Bruce Blakeman, signed an executive order Thursday giving public schools the option to mandate masks. It’s a move that runs counter to state regulations, and is being called illegal and irresponsible by the governor. “It’s a very simple message. The message is: the wearing of masks is optional,” Blakeman said. Nassau’s new leader has wasted no time making waves. “Our county is larger than nine states and we don’t need people in Albany telling us what we should be doing here in Nassau County,” Blakeman said. And with that, Blakeman signed three controversial executive orders...
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
CBS New York

COVID Impact: New York School Districts, Private Schools Dealing With Frustrating Bus Driver Shortage

OSSINING, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — The school bus industry is struggling with a driver shortage. It has been a problem for years, but is now compounded by the pandemic. As CBS2’s Tony Aiello reported Thursday, it’s impacting children and families on multiple fronts. Before COVID-19 invaded, buses from 19 different public school districts served students attending St. Augustine Catholic in Ossining, a valuable help to families paying both school taxes and tuition. But since the Omicron variant surge started, driver shortages have multiple districts cutting service to St. Augustine and other private schools, forcing parents to make other transportation arrangements. “Everybody’s stuck with people catching...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
COVID-19 Vaccines
New York City, NY
Vaccines
Sea Cliff, NY
COVID-19 Vaccines
State
Connecticut State
Sea Cliff, NY
Vaccines
City
Sea Cliff, NY
Sea Cliff, NY
Crime & Safety
CBS New York

As COVID Cases Soar, Nurses At New Jersey’s Holy Name Medical Center Say Burnout Is, Again, A Big Concern

TEANECK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — New Centers for Disease Control data paints a dire picture of what’s likely to come, as Omicron variant cases continue to increase. The agency expects up to around 54,000 people to be hospitalized every day by the end of January. CBS2’s Nikki Battiste went inside the Intensive Care Unit at Teaneck‘s Holy Name Medical Center, where it’s all hands on deck. When asked how the number of COVID-19 patients has changed from just before the holidays to now, Dr. Michele Acito said, “Just before the holidays, we were under 30. Yesterday, we were over 90. So, we’ve seen a...
TEANECK, NJ
CBS New York

Shooting At Keansburg Strip Mall Under Investigation

KEANSBURG, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A shooting at a Keansburg strip mall is under investigation. It happened around 3:45 p.m. Thursday on Main Street near Lawrence Avenue. Further details have not yet been made available, but it’s believed at least one police officer was involved and may have been injured. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the wounded Keansburg officer this afternoon. The dangers of our work are constant. — New Jersey State PBA (@NJSPBA) January 6, 2022 The New Jersey Attorney General’s office is handling the investigation, according to the Monmouth County prosecutor’s office. Stay with CBS2 News and CBSNewYork.com for the latest on this developing story.
KEANSBURG, NJ
CBS New York

New Jersey Community Continues To Honor US Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick, Who Died After Jan. 6 Insurrection

SOUTH RIVER, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A year after the deadly Capitol riot, a small New Jersey community is remembering a hero lost that day. The chaos at the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, was overwhelming. Law enforcement was outnumbered. But Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick did his best to defend those inside. “It’s sad that he went defending America against Americans,” said Ken Sicknick, Brian’s brother. He died a day later after suffering multiple strokes. “Sadness, anger, I mean, you name the emotion, it’s every day I’m dealing with it,” Sicknick told CBS2’s Kevin Rincon. U.S. Capitol Police Officer and New Jersey native Brian Sicknick...
SOUTH RIVER, NJ
CBS New York

Demand For N95 Masks, Kids’ Surgical Masks Rising As Omicron Spreads

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The surge in new COVID cases is sparking a renewed demand for masks, and many are wondering if they need an upgrade. Stefanie Scott, of Harlem, says when it comes to her mask, it’s all about the fit. “Some of them, you know, just are really claustrophobic. I can’t breathe in them. They are too close to my mouth and my nose,” she said. For India Robinson, it depends on where she’s going. “I wear this [cloth] one when we’re going outside and we’re not going in an enclosed space. If I was going in a crowded area, I would...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Laura Russo
CBS New York

Mayor Eric Adams Unveils 3-Point Plan To Make Sure NYC Hospitals Have Resources To Fight Surging COVID-19 Cases

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Hospitalizations in the Big Apple are rising sharply. The number of COVID-19 positive hospitalizations has topped 10,000 for the first time in nearly two years, but the numbers may not reflect the severity of the pandemic, CBS2’s Jessica Moore reported. There is no question hospitalizations are up, but health experts say the number of people with severe COVID illness isn’t nearly as high as the numbers would imply. “We know that people are worried about Omicron. We know what it is doing to us,” Mayor Eric Adams said. FIND TESTING SITES: Click here for New York City’s testing site locator, including...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

NYPD Searching For Gunman Accused Of Killing Jennifer Ynoa And Her Dog Inside Brooklyn Bodega

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD released a new photo of the gunman they say killed a Brooklyn woman and her dog over the weekend inside a bodega. Police sources tell CBS2 the victim was not the intended target, but rather an innocent bystander. Investigators believe the suspect may have been aiming for another man inside the store. Security video captured the shooting around 9:45 p.m. Sunday on Dekalb Avenue in Bedford-Stuyvesant. Jennifer Ynoa, 36, and her dog, Blue, can be seen by the register before the gunman walks into the store and opens fire. Jennifer Ynoa Police said Ynoa was shot in the stomach...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

NYPD: Clarence Little, 45, Arrested After Attempted Robbery, Police-Involved Shooting In Brooklyn

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Clarence Little, 45, an armed robbery suspect who was shot by police in Brooklyn after he allegedly opened fire on officers, has been arrested. According to police, Little was shot in the neck Tuesday after struggling with two officers and opening fire following a robbery at a Dollar Tree on Rockaway Parkway near Schenck Street in Canarsie over the weekend. Little remained hospitalized in stable condition Thursday, police said. The two officers went to the hospital for evaluation, but did not appear to be injured. Investigators recovered a .380 caliber semi-automatic pistol  from the scene. A photo of the gun showed a shell casing lodged in it. Sources told CBS2 that investigators believe the gun got stuck, which likely prevented Little from firing more than two shots. Little faces attempted murder, assault, robbery and weapons charges.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

New York City Animal Shelters Struggling With Influx Of Pets, Staffing Shortages

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Animal shelters and rescues are struggling to keep up with an influx of abandoned pets in the pandemic, and to make matters worse, staffing is being hit hard by COVID. Stephanie Hite-Witt adopted the newest member of the family at Animal Care Centers‘ Staten Island location on Veterans Road West. “l think we just need a little sprinkle of joy in our household,” she told CBS2’s Dave Carlin. Hite-Witt went straight home to Mariners Harbor to surprise her 11-year-old brother, Amiere. That’s a family overjoyed, helping a rescue that is overburdened. In the pandemic, too many dogs and cats are...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Covid 19 Vaccine#Covid#Nyu Langone#Coronavirus
CBS New York

Doctor: COVID-19 Cases Among Children Happening More Frequently: ‘Things Have Definitely Changed’

HOBOKEN, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Students made their return to the classroom this week, but not all of them in person. That’s because COVID-19 cases among children are on the rise, CBS2’s Kevin Rincon reported Wednesday. In the early days of the pandemic, kids were rarely getting COVID, but that’s not the case anymore. “Things have definitely changed,” said Dr. Suzette Oyeku of Montefiore Children’s Hospital. Oyeku says last week, alone, there were 325,000 new pediatric cases of COVID across the country, and the symptoms aren’t always mild. “COVID, specifically, we’re seeing an inflammation of the lower airways, something called bronchiolitis. We’re also seeing children presenting...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Bronx Sees New York City’s Highest COVID Positivity Rate At 27%

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The latest COVID numbers are a sign things are moving in the wrong direction. In New York State, hospitalizations topped 10,000. We haven’t seen a number that high since May 2020. In the city, the Bronx tops all the boroughs with a 27% COVID positivity rate, and in the Fordham, Kingsbridge and University Heights sections, the rate is close to 50%. Standing in the cold and concerned about COVID is not a good combination for families fighting to find a test Tuesday night. “It’s a hassle because I come here and they say they take three to four days to...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Officials Take Action As Omicron Cases Surge Across New York City, Especially In The Bronx

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The city is battling the worst COVID-19 wave in a year. The Bronx currently has the highest positivity rate and in some neighborhoods that number is near 50%. As CBS2’s Natalie Duddridge reported Wednesday, elected leaders are concerned. “While it’s alarming right now, we can get this under control,” Bronx Borough President Vanessa Gibson said. FIND TESTING SITES: Click here for New York City’s testing site locator, including mobile sites and at-home appointments AVOID THE LINES: Click here for NYC Health+Hospitals testing wait times The borough was devastated by COVID deaths in 2020, and the outlook is now looking dim. The Bronx has a...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Icy Conditions Make For Dangerous, Even Deadly, Morning Commute In Westchester County, Connecticut

MOUNT VERNON, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Icy conditions caused damage and inconvenience on Wednesday in Westchester County. They also led to tragic loss on the ramp to the northbound Bronx River Parkway from the Cross County, where one person died in a 10-car pileup. Two miles away at the Pelhamdale Road exit off the Hutchinson River Parkway, vehicle after vehicle was damaged as drivers spun out on the layer of ice that coated the road. BREAKING: multiple vehicle crashes with injury at Pelhamdale exit from Hutchinson River Parkway in Westchester County. Black ice on road causing incredible dangerous mess pic.twitter.com/Ld2QxNQu9a — Tony Aiello (@AielloTV) January...
MOUNT VERNON, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Vaccines
CBS New York

Long Island Grapples With Impact Of The Highest COVID-19 Infection Rates In The State

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The highly contagious Omicron variant is continuing to spread in New York state. The current COVID positivity rate across the state is 22.5%. In New York City, it is 21.4%. In the northern suburbs, which the state refers to as the mid-Hudson regions, it’s 24.4%. On Long Island, the positivity rate is among the highest in the state, at 27.3%. As CBS2’s Jenna DeAngelis reports, the halls of St. Anthony’s High School were quiet Tuesday, with students learning remotely the past two days. That’s a decision the principal of the South Huntington school made late December. “The reason we...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Brooklyn DA Eric Gonzalez Announces Gangs Crackdown That Results In 17 Arrests Stemming From 14 Shootings

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A takedown of members of three Brooklyn gangs has resulted in the arrests of more than a dozen young men and teens. Authorities say they’re responsible for multiple shootings and several murders, CBS2’s Natalie Duddridge reported Tuesday. Video shows two men with dark hoodies walking into an Albany Avenue apartment lobby and up the stairs, where police say a Sweet 16 birthday party was underway. Another man at the door pulls out a gun and starts shooting. The incident happened in November 2020. Police say the intended target was a man in the elevator, who was believed to be...
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

Health Experts Say N95 Face Masks Offer Best COVID Protection; How To Make Sure They Are Most Effective

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — With COVID-19 infection numbers jumping from the Omicron variant, it’s a good time to consider or maybe reconsider what mask you are wearing to protect yourself and those around you. Sparkly masks, superhero masks — there are many choices, but experts say it’s not about fashion. We need the best protection when it comes to the super contagious Omicron strain. “This is not the time to be wearing a cloth mask. I know it’s cold outside, but you do not want to use your scarf as your mask. They’re really not doing anything, both from a physical barrier...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Some Teachers Question New York’s ‘Return To Classroom’ COVID Policies While More Students Stay Home Amid Surge

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Some teachers across New York are questioning the state’s “return to the classroom” COVID policies. This comes as sick-outs are mounting and more students are staying home. “Everybody has a different message for us, so how are do we know what to do?” one parent said. Parents, students and teachers are trying to cope with the COVID surge and do what’s best for learning. “I lreally ove being in the building, and I can pay attention so much better,” high school senior Jessica Knaster said. But Knaster is aware that some of her high school friends come from places with high-risk...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

CBS New York

New York City, NY
72K+
Followers
19K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in New York City from CBS 2.

 https://newyork.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy