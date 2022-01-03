Will Cowboys play their starters vs. Eagles? 'We're going to play to win the game'

The Cowboys secured the NFC East title on Dec. 26. The Eagles, too, enter the regular-season finale locked into the playoff bracket.

So when the division foes face off Saturday night in Philadelphia, will Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy play his starters?

“We’re going to play,” McCarthy said Monday afternoon when asked. “We’re going to play to win the game. So that’s our approach. Obviously with everything in front of us, we understand the scenarios and so forth, but yeah, we’re going to Philadelphia and we’re going to line up to do what we need to do to win the game.”

The duration of the starters’ play has yet to be determined. On one hand, veterans like quarterback Dak Prescott, running back Ezekiel Elliott, left tackle Tyron Smith and defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence could benefit from fresher legs. On the other: The Cowboys’ running backs combined for 25 rushing yards against Arizona, Prescott overthrew and underthrew passes, and four of five offensive linemen drew drive-killing penalties on a day in which McCarthy said protection identification was an issue.

Prescott said Sunday night, “I plan on playing” at Philadelphia. “Period.” He did not specify the duration, or to what degree that will be his decision.

“We feel strongly that we need to go, we need to stay in a rhythm,” McCarthy said. “This is our first time in the playoffs together. So we want to go in there as strong as possible from a play-style, momentum standpoint.”

Dallas knows the three quarters devoid of rhythmic offense vs. the Cardinals will not suffice to advance in the playoffs. Neither will a third-down defense that permitted a 7-of-13 success rate through three periods. Which leads to the game at Philadelphia: How does Dallas weigh the risk of injury in a game with minimal playoff implications against the need to rediscover the mojo that fueled early season success?

McCarthy said he discussed both “schools of thought” with his staff and believes there “are slight odds to potentially move up, so we want to make sure we take care of business.” The Cowboys fell from the NFC’s No. 2 seed to fourth following a 25-22 loss to Arizona on Sunday. They could face the Cardinals again in the wildcard round, or the Los Angeles Rams should Arizona edge the Rams for the division.

Even if Dallas remains the fourth seed, there’s reason to question whether they should be favored in the wildcard game. The club also insists its goals are beyond playoff contention. Many in the organization expect a road to the Super Bowl to wind through Green Bay. So playing in wintry conditions in Philadelphia could offer additional playoff experience.

Expect Cowboys starters to play some. Stay tuned for how much.

“Our full intention as we started the game plan today was to play our guys,” McCarthy said. “To build a game plan to win the game.”

