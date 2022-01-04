ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

‘Jersey Boys’ Still Going Strong All These Years Later, This Time Off-Broadway And Despite COVID-19

By Jenna DeAngelis
CBS New York
CBS New York
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3j4ads_0dbxiXGd00

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — While many shows have had cancellations during this latest COVID-19 surge, Broadway is still open for business.

Off-Broadway is back, too. And one of the shows, “ Jersey Boys ,” is still wowing audiences, CBS2’s Jenna DeAngelis reported Monday.

It’s the music that leaves audiences on their feet and cheering for more. “Jersey Boys” is the story of Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons.

Now Off-Broadway at New World Stages , Aaron De Jesus steps into the lead as front man “Frankie” and he says it’s hard stuff.

“It’s arguably one of the most daunting male roles in all of musical theater because of the extreme singing you have to do playing Frankie Valli,” De Jesus said. “He ages throughout the show, so it’s a whole lot. But it’s also really a lot of fun to do.”

De Jesus has been a part of the “Jersey Boys” family for 10 years, performing various roles in companies from Las Vegas to New York City.

“There is a kind of a subtle expectation to kind of sound like Frankie and perform like him even though they don’t necessarily require that we do a perfect impersonation of Frankie Valli, because no one really has that voice but him,” De Jesus said.

The smash musical first opened on Broadway in November of 2005 and hit all the right notes to win four Tony Awards, including Best New Musical, and ran on Broadway for more than 11 years .

Fast forward to 2021, after a sudden shutdown, De Jesus says the past year and a half has been a challenge.

“I’m so happy. We’re all so happy and over the moon to be back. But it’s been a difficult time. It’s been a hard time, because one of the things that theater does is it kind of helps heal our souls in a way,” De Jesus said.

The actor has had the good fortune to meet Franki Valli.

“He’s very, very supportive of the show, and he comes from time to time. I’ve probably seen him maybe half a dozen times through the years,” De Jesus said.

And De Jesus has this message for theater fans:

“Please come see ‘Jersey Boys.’ We are here. We’re ready to go. We’re excited to be back,” he said.

“Jersey Boys” is at New World Stages on 50th Street between Eighth and Ninth avenues.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
pix11.com

Broadway dealing with COVID-19 shutdowns

It was supposed to be a Christmas present to fans of Tina Turner: after a ten-day pause “Tina: The Tina Turner Musical” was re-opening Christmas night. But what audiences got was more like a lump of coal: just two hours before the curtain was to go up again, the show was cancelled again.
THEATER & DANCE
People

Former Actor Returns to Broadway 7 Years Later to Perform Wicked Lead amid COVID Cast Shortage

A former actor traveled to Broadway to fill in for one of Wicked's lead roles over the weekend as the show faced a shortage of stars amid the ongoing COVID pandemic surge. Carla Stickler shared on social media Monday that she performed as Elphaba in a recent showing of the Wizard of Oz–inspired musical — even though she now works as a software engineer based in Chicago.
CHICAGO, IL
BET

Rhonda Stubbins White, ‘Ruthless’ Actress, Dead at 60

Rhonda Stubbins White, a veteran television actress who appeared in various titles, including Tyler Perry's BET+ show Ruthless, has died. She was 60. According to PEOPLE, White's manager confirmed the actress died on Monday (Dec. 6) after a battle with cancer. A friend also shared the news of her passing...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
City
New York City, NY
State
New York State
New York City, NY
Coronavirus
New York City, NY
Entertainment
New York City, NY
Health
extratv

Cara Williams, Oscar Nominee and Sitcom Star, Dies at 96

Cara Williams, an Oscar nominee and '60s TV star, died Thursday of a heart attack in her Beverly Hills home, THR reports. Born Bernice Kamiat June 29, 1925, in Brooklyn, she began her Hollywood career as Bernice Kay before settling on Cara Williams as her stage name. She gave her...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Sidney Poitier’s Children: Meet The Hollywood Icon’s 6 Daughters

The first Black man to win an Oscar, legendary late actor Sidney Poitier, leaves a legacy of six daughters. Find out all about his amazing children here. Hollywood lost one of its greats when Sidney Poitier passed away at the age of 94 on Friday January 7. The first Bahamian and African American to win an Academy Award as Best Actor in 1964 for Lilies of the Field, Sidney led a trailblazing life. Raised in the Bahamas until he was 15, the star would start his career on Broadway before taking over Tinseltown with hits such as Blackboard Jungle, The Defiant Ones, Guess Who’s Coming To Dinner and To Sir With Love. Sidney even received a knighthood from Queen Elizabeth II in 1974 and was honored with the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2009.
CELEBRITIES
Telegraph

Bruce Springsteen leads ageing rockers in race to cash in music rights

Bruce Springsteen fans treated to a special New York set last month were unaware of the career-defining moment taking place off stage. Just a day after he joined Steve Earle and The Dukes for a charity performance, The Boss unveiled a $500m (£369m) music rights sale that cemented his place in rock's hall of fame.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus
Person
Frankie Valli
CBS New York

Are New Year’s Eve Traditions A Thing Of The Past Because Of The Pandemic?

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Whether you’re staying home or heading out, many of us have longstanding traditions for New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day. CBS2’s Nick Caloway went to find out if the pandemic is affecting those traditions. A world away from the bright lights of Times Square, Caloway found people in Union Square preparing for a more subdued celebration. “We stay in and we have hot chocolate,” said East Harlem resident Krissy Fantasia. “And pizza,” said Isabella Rourke. “Soul food, sometimes. One of the old soul food dishes. I’ve got to change it around, and see how creative I’m going to be with...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Deadline

Orlando Bloom Signs With WME

EXCLUSIVE: WME has signed The Lord of the Rings and Pirates of the Caribbean star Orlando Bloom for representation. The globally recognized actor has been a part of two of the largest film franchises of all time and recently was seen in the independent feature Retaliation. He also recently starred in Rod Lurie’s The Outpost, which chronicles the true story of 53 U.S. soldiers who battled a force of 400 enemy insurgents in Afghanistan during Operation Enduring Freedom. The film was recognized by the National Board of Review as one of the 10 best independent films in 2020 and received a 2021 Critics Choice Super...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

‘The White Lotus’: Michael Imperioli To Star In Second Installment Of HBO Series

EXCLUSIVE: Michael Imperioli has been tapped as a lead in the second installment of HBO’s dark comedy series The White Lotus. The Sopranos alum, who will be a series regular, is the first confirmed cast member for the upcoming follow-up to Mike White’s breakout social satire limited series. The six-part original series followed visitors vacationing at the White Lotus, an exclusive Hawaiian resort. The second installment — also written, to directed by and executive produced by White — will leave Hawaii behind for a new location and is expected to follow a different group of vacationers at another White Lotus property. Imperioli...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jersey Boys#Off Broadway#Covid#Performing#Musical Theater#Cbs2#Best New Musical
SheKnows

Madonna's 6 Kids Came Together For a Full-Family Winter Photo — See Lourdes Leon, Her Twins, & More

Madonna gave her followers the photo dump from her holiday vacation that we’ve all been waiting for — a rare picture of all six of her kids together. That’s no easy feat when her adult children, Lourdes Leon, 25, and Rocco Ritchie, 21, also have to spend quality time with their dads, Carlos Leon and Guy Ritchie, during the busy Christmas season. But Madonna somehow managed to pull it all off in Gstaad, Switzerland — and there’s photographic evidence. The “Vogue” singer buried the prized image in her carousel — go back to the seventh photo and that’s where you will...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Footwear News

Sabrina Carpenter Shows Off a Little Black Dress & Towering Pumps on ‘The Tonight Show’

Sabrina Carpenter appeared on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on Tuesday to promote her new film “Emergency” and her forthcoming album, which is set to drop sometime later this year. The 22-year-old starlet donned a little black sweater dress for the interview, along with a pair of soaring Valentino pumps featuring a closed toe and thick platform. Wearing her hair up in a high ponytail, she also added oversized gold hoop earrings. She opted for the Valentino Garavani Tan-Go Patent-Leather Platform Pump, which retails at $1,100. The bold style, which comes in other color options, including bright orange and bubblegum pink,...
CELEBRITIES
skiddle.com

Jersey Boys

Best offer: Now £50 (Save 45%) The beloved Tony, Grammy and Olivier Award-winning smash hit musical JERSEY BOYS is returning to Londons West End, opening. This event occurred in January 2022. If you're looking for a upcoming event, try the links below:. The beloved Tony, Grammy and Olivier Award-winning...
ENTERTAINMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Performing Arts
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
broadwaynews.com

Broadway grosses plummet after COVID-19 cancellations

The Broadway industry grossed $14 million — $42 million below the totals from the comparable week in 2019 — in the typically lucrative week surrounding Christmas. The low weekly gross, which is a summation of the box office totals for the 22 productions that played in the week ended Dec. 26, came as many shows cancelled performances due to COVID-19 cases detected within the companies. Attendance that week dropped to 100,956, the lowest on record for the season, albeit with a reduced number of running productions.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS New York

‘Hotel Week’ In NYC Promises Discounts And COVID Safety

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — You’ve probably heard of Restaurant Week as a way to celebrate the culinary scene. Now, for the first time ever, the city’s Hotel Week is underway. The goal is to bring a much-needed boost to the hospitality industry. And as CS2’s Aundrea Cline-Thomas reported Wednesday, it could not have come at a better time. The Civilian Hotel opened in Midtown in November, just in time for the holidays. With a concept that’s an ode to Broadway, there was a buzz. That is, until about Dec. 15, when COVID-19 infections in the city spiked due to the Omicron variant. “We started...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

CBS New York

New York City, NY
72K+
Followers
19K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in New York City from CBS 2.

 https://newyork.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy