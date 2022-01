A winter weather advislory is in effect for Sussex County, Delaware, through mid-morning Friday. Forecasters are predicting rain light to moderate snow ending shortly after sunrise, measuring up to 3 inches depending on location, with wind gusts up to 30 mph throughout the day. Meantime, another shot of cold air will spill into the region behind this latest story - the second this week - and send temperatures into the teens for Friday night.

SUSSEX COUNTY, DE ・ 11 HOURS AGO