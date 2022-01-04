ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waste companies frustrated with Wichita Falls ordinance

By Carney Porter
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Roll-off dumpsters are fairly common in Wichita Falls.

They are used by a variety of furniture stores and construction sites, but the city is now enforcing an ordinance that deems some of these dumpsters illegal at particular locations.

“So some of these companies will have a dumpster sitting there at their business in addition to their city services that they keep to throw their large stuff in and that’s the ones right now the city of Wichita Falls is calling illegal,” Roll-off Dumpster Owner Mickey Fincannon said.

On Site Solution’s Kerry Wylie says he believes the city is taking the opportunity to start its own roll-off business.

“Any time you have any one company try to do it all that forms, what I know it as a monopoly. Whenever you have a monopoly your quality of service goes down,” Wylie said.

Wylie said if this were to be the case it could negatively impact others in the community.

“They can set the price, they can raise it to whatever they want to. Competition is what keeps our economy strong and fair. Back to the fairness. It’s not fair to the citizens to only be told they have to use one company for their services when there’s other businesses us and several others, six to eight other businesses in town that service these customers,” Wylie said.

But the city claims they are enforcing a decades-old ordinance that declares certain types of waste are its responsibility alone.

“I think the city’s position and the city’s ultimate goal is to recapture the commercial solid waste that’s generated and disposed of via the city and the temporary roll-off dumpsters continue to operate at the temporary construction sites the way it’s always been in the city,” Wichita Falls Director of Public Works Russell Schreiber said.

While the city hasn’t enforced this law in nearly two decades, Schreiber believes doing so is the best option for all involved.

“The city’s certainly not out to harm any companies that’s for sure but the city also has to protect and move in the best interests of all the solid waste customers inside the city,” Schreiber said.

Wylie hopes the city can see it from his perspective as time goes on.

“Make sure we’re making the right decision for our citizens. Let’s don’t compare ourselves to big cities that are ten times twenty times the size of us,” Wylie said.

This topic will be discussed further at a city council meeting in the near future and we will keep you up to date as the story progresses.

