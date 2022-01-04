MAN ARRESTED WITH 58 ACTIVE WARRANTS

Montgomery County Precinct 4 Constable Rowdy Hayden and stated Friday night that he and over a dozen of his deputies would be out in force looking for impaired drivers and celebratory gunfire. Just before midnight one of his deputies arrested a man on his fifth DWI. Close to midnight Hayden and his men moved to the Timberland Subdivision in Porter. The subdivision is divided by SH 99 through the middle of it. Just before midnight as he sat on Timber Lane he heard gunfire start to erupt throughout the subdivision. Just down the street, he heard shots close by and could see muzzle flashes off parked cars in a driveway. As they approached one male had an AR-15 firing it. Another had a Glock and was firing it. Guns drawn both were approached and told to drop the weapons. With both in custody, the Montgomery County District Attorney was contacted. Charges of deadly conduct were denied but the pair were arrested for disorderly conduct., a Class C misdemeanor. They were both transported to the Montgomery County Jail. As this was happening hundreds of shots rang out on the next block. Suspects there were actually caught on video with weapons. When Montgomery County Sheriff’s Deputies arrived they found a yard full of people including children with shell casings littering the ground. A shotgun and two handguns were found with the barrels still hot from firing. The Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office was contacted and refused charges, stating the guns were being fired at the ground and not in the air. No arrests were made in that incident.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX ・ 6 DAYS AGO