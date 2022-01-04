ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

MAN ARRESTED WITH 58 ACTIVE WARRANTS

Cover picture for the articleDeputy Wright with Constable Mark Herman’s Office has a male...

CONSTABLES ARREST A FELON IN POSSESSION OF A FIREARM-$1,000,000 BOND

On January 1, 2022, a Deputy with Constable Mark Herman’s Office responded to the CVS located at 24802 Aldine Westfield Road in reference to a suspicious person call. Upon arriving, the witness advised that a male suspect was inside the store with a firearm in his pocket. The suspect...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
Suspect with $60,000 of outstanding warrants arrested

DELAWARE COUNTY, Okla – Authorities arrested a suspect with $60,000 of outstanding warrants from Cherokee Nation. On December 28th, Police received information on a wanted suspect residing in Oaks, Oklahoma. According to the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office, authorities located the male suspect, 35, and arrested him on the following...
DELAWARE COUNTY, OK
TRAFFIC STOP LEADS TO THE ARREST OF A WANTED FELON

On December 31st, 2021, a deputy with Constable Mark Herman’s Office conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in the 2900 block of North Freeway. The driver was identified as Jhalen Demming. Further investigation revealed that he had multiple open felony warrants for Aggravated Robbery through the Austin Parole...
HOUSTON, TX
ARRESTS MADE IN CELEBRATORY GUNFIRE

Montgomery County Precinct 4 Constable Rowdy Hayden and stated Friday night that he and over a dozen of his deputies would be out in force looking for impaired drivers and celebratory gunfire. Just before midnight one of his deputies arrested a man on his fifth DWI. Close to midnight Hayden and his men moved to the Timberland Subdivision in Porter. The subdivision is divided by SH 99 through the middle of it. Just before midnight as he sat on Timber Lane he heard gunfire start to erupt throughout the subdivision. Just down the street, he heard shots close by and could see muzzle flashes off parked cars in a driveway. As they approached one male had an AR-15 firing it. Another had a Glock and was firing it. Guns drawn both were approached and told to drop the weapons. With both in custody, the Montgomery County District Attorney was contacted. Charges of deadly conduct were denied but the pair were arrested for disorderly conduct., a Class C misdemeanor. They were both transported to the Montgomery County Jail. As this was happening hundreds of shots rang out on the next block. Suspects there were actually caught on video with weapons. When Montgomery County Sheriff’s Deputies arrived they found a yard full of people including children with shell casings littering the ground. A shotgun and two handguns were found with the barrels still hot from firing. The Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office was contacted and refused charges, stating the guns were being fired at the ground and not in the air. No arrests were made in that incident.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
DWI ARREST WITH CHILDREN IN VEHICLE AND PASSENGER WITH DWI WARRANT

Late last night, a Montgomery County Precinct 4 DWI unit stopped a car on FM 1314 near Sorters Rd. After an investigation, the male driver was arrested for DWI. The charge was enhanced to a felony since there were young children in the vehicle. The male passenger was also taken into custody for an outstanding warrant (DWI 2nd).
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
Three Arrested On Felony Warrants, Drug Charges In Brumley

MILLER COUNTY, Mo. — Three people were arrested on Tuesday during a search of a residence in Brumley. According to the Miller County Sheriff's Office, during the evening hours of Jan. 4, deputies executed a search warrant at a residence on Castle Road in Brumley. During the search of the residence, deputies located and arrested Joseph Angel who was wanted on several felony no bond warrants out of Miller and Osage counties.
BRUMLEY, MO
Arrest warrant issued for transient murder suspect in Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - The Travis County Sheriff's Office (TCSO) has obtained a warrant for the arrest of 25-year-old Christopher Isaiah Martinez, a transient believed to be living in Austin. Martinez is wanted for Murder, and his bond is set at $500,000. He is suspected of killing Jose Cruz Rivera, 25,...
AUSTIN, TX
Public Safety
Springfield Man Arrested In Ozark County on Multiple Warrants

Gainesville, Mo – A Springfield, Missouri man was arrested Tuesday evening on multiple warrants following a traffic stop in Ozark County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol has arrested Michael L. Hand, 36, for Failure to Display Valid Plates, No Valid License, No Insurance, as well as a Felony Green County Warrant for Non-Support and five misdemeanor Ozark County warrants.
MISSOURI STATE
Dunkirk Man Arrested on Multiple Warrants from Jamestown Area

A Dunkirk man was taken into custody late Wednesday morning on multiple warrants out of the Jamestown area. Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputes responded to a residence on Middle Road just after 11:30 AM to serve an order of protection and multiple warrants on 46-year-old Jimmy Watts. Deputies say Watts fled on foot, and he was taken into custody following a pursuit. Watts is facing one count of 2nd-degree harassment and three counts of 2nd-degree aggravated unlicensed operation from Jamestown Police, one count of 2nd-degree aggravated harassment from Ellicott Town Police, and one count of obstructing justice from the Sheriff's Office. He was brought to the Chautauqua County Jail for centralized arraignment.
JAMESTOWN, NY
Needles, CA: Local man arrested for outstanding child endangerment warrant.

Source: San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department’s Colorado River Station (Information):. Needles, California: The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department’s Colorado River Station has released publicly information regarding a local man arrested on Tuesday, December 28th, 2021 for outstanding child endangerment warrant. According to the San Bernardino County...
NEEDLES, CA
Drunk Driver; Speeding; Warrant Arrests Reported

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law:. Robert Metz, 45, Fort Washakie, Arrested on a warrant from Albany County at 11:33 .m. Dec. 20th at the Lander Safeway Store. Darwin Shakespeare, 32, Arapahoe, Arrested for Driving While Under the Influence, Possession of...
FREMONT COUNTY, WY
CONSTABLES ARREST WRONG WAY DRIVER FOR DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

On January 2, 2022, deputies with Constable Mark Herman’s Office observed a vehicle traveling southbound in the northbound main lanes of the 26400 block of the Tomball Parkway. Deputies were able to safely get the vehicle stopped and identified the driver as Vicente Gonzalez who displayed multiple signs of...
TOMBALL, TX
CONSTABLES ARREST SUSPECT FOR DEADLY CONDUCT

On January 05, 2022, deputies with Constable Mark Herman’s Office responded to the 2000 block of Trailing Vine Drive in reference to a disturbance. Upon deputies arriving, the complainant, an Uber driver, stated that while conducting a pickup of two passengers, an unknown male suspect began to fire a gun towards his vehicle, striking it several times.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
Arrest warrant for Omaha bank robbery suspect

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police have identified a suspect in a recent bank robbery inside a grocery store. The suspect has a history of doing that. An arrest warrant is out for Traynell Toney, 28, of Omaha. The robber walked into the First National Bank at 51st Street and...
OMAHA, NE
Man Arrested In Tulsa On Several Outstanding Warrants; Accused Of Stealing Car In Mayes Co.

Tulsa Police have arrested a man wanted on several warrants. According to TPD, officers approached 36-year-old Kevin Caldwell on Christmas Eve in the parking lot of the Natural Foods Market near 31st and Harvard. They say Caldwell had 10 warrants out for his arrest in Tulsa. Police say he also had a 1997 Chevy Silverado that was reported stolen out of Mayes County in November month.
TULSA, OK

