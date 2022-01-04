Pelicans' Brandon Ingram: Ready to play Monday

Not even a trip to the Cajun food capital of the world could heat up the Golden State Warriors’ cold shooting Thursday night, who lost to the New Orleans Pelicans, TK-TK. With Steph Curry and Draymond Green out, the Warriors needed someone else to step up. They got that from Andrew Wiggins and their two teenagers, Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody. They didn’t get that from Jordan Poole until the final minute, when he scored 11 points in a furious comeback that fell just short, as the New Orleans Pelicans dealt the Warriors their second straight loss, 101-96. It’s the first time all year the Warriors have lost two games in a row, and they fall to 29-9.

NBA ・ 22 HOURS AGO