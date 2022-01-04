ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Pelicans' Brandon Ingram: Ready to play Monday

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Ingram (Achilles) is available for Monday's game against the Jazz. Ingram was...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
thebirdwrites.com

Brandon Ingram looks to find mojo against Warriors squad which could be without Steph

Before the start of this current turbulent stretch against NBA elite (Bucks, Jazz, Suns and Warriors), New Orleans fetching a win against Golden State seemed least likely. The Warriors sat atop the league when the calendar flipped to 2022, and the Pelicans, who have historically not fared well against tonight’s opponent, were smoked 126-85 on Nov. 5 inside the Chase Center.
NBA
WAFB

Ingram scores 32, Pelicans beat depleted Warriors 101-96

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Brandon Ingram broke out of a shooting slump with 32 points and the New Orleans Pelicans snapped a three-game skid with a 101-96 victory over the depleted Golden State Warriors. Warriors’ leading scorer Stephen Curry was ruled out after hurting his left quad during a...
NBA
thebirdwrites.com

Ingram’s 32 points, Herb’s five steals pace Pelicans to 101-96 victory over Warriors

The New Orleans Pelicans beat the Golden State Warriors 101-96 to snap a 3-game losing streak, but the outcome was shockingly in doubt during the final minute. After a Herb Jones’ lay-in, the Pelicans had a 94-84 lead with 1:27 remaining in regulation. By all accounts, the game appeared all but over. However, the Warriors reeled off seven consecutive points in about a 20-second span to cut the deficit to a single possession. On three separate occasions, a Warriors’ 3 could have knotted the score. But the Pelicans held fast, managing to hang on for their first win of 2022.
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Utah State
Golden State of Mind

Brandon Ingram offense, Herb Jones defense overcome furious Warriors comeback, 101-96

Not even a trip to the Cajun food capital of the world could heat up the Golden State Warriors’ cold shooting Thursday night, who lost to the New Orleans Pelicans, TK-TK. With Steph Curry and Draymond Green out, the Warriors needed someone else to step up. They got that from Andrew Wiggins and their two teenagers, Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody. They didn’t get that from Jordan Poole until the final minute, when he scored 11 points in a furious comeback that fell just short, as the New Orleans Pelicans dealt the Warriors their second straight loss, 101-96. It’s the first time all year the Warriors have lost two games in a row, and they fall to 29-9.
NBA
Larry Brown Sports

Former Lakers guard has harsh words for team, Russell Westbrook

One former Los Angeles Lakers player thinks that the team is looking more like the Fakers right now. Speaking this week on Draymond Green’s podcast for “The Volume,” retired Hall of Fame guard Gary Payton discussed this year’s Lakers and reacted to the comparisons that have been drawn to Payton’s 2003-04 Lakers team. He also focused on the play of Lakers guard Russell Westbrook.
NBA
The Spun

2 Lakers Players Reportedly Being Made Available For Trades

Two Los Angeles Lakers are reportedly on the trading block as the deadline approaches. Per ESPN’s Brian Windhorst, LA is looking to move on from center DeAndre Jordan and/or wing Ken Bazemore in an effort to clear roster spots. “So they already offloaded a player in [Rajon] Rondo to...
NBA
thefocus.news

Who are Dirk Nowitzki's wife and children after Mavs legend's jersey retirement?

The Mavs legend had his No.41 jersey retired after the Golden State Warriors game on Wednesday. After the ceremony, we find out more about Dirk Nowitzki’s wife, Jessica Olsson, and their children. Dirk Nowitzki is one of the greatest international players the NBA has ever seen, and arguably the...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brandon Ingram
People

Atlanta Hawks Basketball Star Trae Young Engaged to Longtime Love Shelby Miller: 'What a Night'

On Thursday, Trae Young announced that he proposed to his longtime love, Shelby Miller, in a sweet Instagram post. Sharing a selection of photographs from the elaborate proposal — which featured white rose petals across the floor, lit candles, and a display of blue balloons — the Atlanta Hawks basketball player, 23, wrote alongside the post, "What a night💫 #FutureMrsYoung💍."
CELEBRITIES
ClutchPoints

Warriors star Stephen Curry drops truth bomb on new injury

In the third quarter against the Dallas Mavericks, Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry banged knees with a defender. The two-time MVP reacted to the collision instantly. During the next timeout, he got examined by the team trainers and continued to play through the pain. Curry finishing the game was...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jazz#Pelicans#Ingram Lrb
NBA Analysis Network

This Heat-Lakers Trade Lands Anthony Davis In Miami

The Los Angeles Lakers do not look like a team that will be competing for a title this NBA season. They are only 20-19, but as long as LeBron James is healthy, they cannot be counted out. Even at 37-years old, he is proving that age is just a number as he is as dominant as ever.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Jalen Rose Has Made A Statement That Lakers Fans Will Not Like To Hear: "You Got LeBron Playing Like A Superstar But The Reality Of Our Eye Test, We Know This Team Ain’t Winning A Championship."

Before the start of the 2021-22 NBA season, most analysts believed that the Los Angeles Lakers would be one of the most dominant teams. Fast forward to now, but there are still no signs of the dominance that the Lakers were expected to show. The only bright thing for the...
NBA
NBA Analysis Network

This Crazy Trade Lands Karl-Anthony Towns With Knicks

The New York Knicks are one of the few teams well positioned to make a blockbuster trade in the NBA. Their front office led by Leon Rose, Scott Perry and William Wesley has done a phenomenal job of bringing the organization back to relevance. For a long while, the Knicks...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Utah Jazz
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
fadeawayworld.net

Gary Payton Shuts Down Comparisons Between LeBron James' Lakers And The 2004 Superteam: "I Think We Were In Our Prime, A Lot Of Us Was Way More In Our Prime Than They Were.”

The Los Angeles Lakers are one of the most storied franchises in NBA history and have boasted incredible teams during that time. The Showtime Lakers, the Kobe-Shaq tandem, Kobe with Pau Gasol, a number of teams come to mind when talking about the best teams ever assembled by the franchise.
NBA
The Spun

Lakers Reportedly Signing Former First Round Draft Pick

The Los Angeles Lakers are likely to sign former first-round pick Stanley Johnson to a new 10-day contract on Thursday, according to a report from ESPN insider Dave McMenamin. Johnson, an Anaheim native, just recently wrapped up his first 10-day with the Lakers, which came through hardship exemption contract. While multiple members LA’s roster battled COVID-19, the 25-year-old filled in admirably, averaging 6.8 points and 2.8 rebounds in 25.2 minutes per contest.
NBA
The Spun

LeBron James Calls For NBA Announcer To Be Fired

During Wednesday night’s game between the Houston Rockets and Washington Wizards, broadcaster Glenn Consor made a very controversial remark. Shortly after Kevin Porter Jr. hit a clutch shot for the Rockets, Consor made a reference to the guard’s father. “You’ve got to give credit,” Consor said on the...
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy