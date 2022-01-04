Fort Scott man charged with killing mother, another man

A Fort Scott man has been charged with killing his mother and another man. The Bourbon County Prosecutor's office charged Dawson Mitchell, 23, last week with two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of Melissa Mitchell, 48 and Leonard Zimmerman, 53.

Their bodies were found at their home on Dec. 21. Dawson Mitchell was arrested the next day. Authorities have not said what prompted the shootings.

Mitchell was also charged with being a felon in possession of a weapon, an aggravated weapons charge and two theft counts.