ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Kansas sees record COVID cases; hospital workers sidelined

By Knss Staff
KNSS Radio
KNSS Radio
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XZ0CO_0dbxgTNd00

Kansas is reporting a record seven-day average for new confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases as one of the state’s largest hospitals struggles to treat an influx of patients.

State health department data released Monday shows Kansas reported an average of 3,134 new COVID-19 cases a day for the seven days ending Monday. That’s 13% higher than the previous record of 2,767 cases per day for the seven days ending Nov. 18, 2020.

At the University of Kansas Hospital, Chief Medical Officer Steve Stites says more than 500 of more than 13,000 employees are sick or awaiting test results.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kansas Government
State
Kansas State
Local
Kansas Health
Local
Kansas Coronavirus
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#University Of Kansas#Health Department
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Department of Health
KNSS Radio

EARP in effect for Wichita

Thanks to light wintry mix of light freezing rain, sleet and snow across the city, most roadways are completely covered in ice and snow. Emergency crews have responded to several accidents today.
WICHITA, KS
KNSS Radio

KNSS Radio

Wichita, KS
672
Followers
593
Post
102K+
Views
ABOUT

All news, and all that matters to you in the Wichita region, plus 24-hour traffic updates, weather & more.

 https://www.audacy.com/knss

Comments / 0

Community Policy