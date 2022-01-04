ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

FDA recommends Pfizer booster shot for children ages 12-15

By Jasmine Arenas
 4 days ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Monday, the Food and Drug Administration gave emergency use authorization to allow children between 12 and 15 to get the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine booster.

According to data from the CDC , cumulative hospitalization rates through November are about ten times higher for unvaccinated children ages 12 to 17.

Before the decision, the FDA says real-world data from Israel found more than 6,000 children between 12 and 15 who received a booster at least five months after their second Pfizer dose and found no serious concerns.

The booster was previously only recommended for children 16 and up. For adults, the booster has been available for months.

While the FDA approved the booster,  El Paso County health leaders say they're waiting on the authorization of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which is expected later this week.

This announcement and comes as cases surge in Southern Colorado and classes begin to restart for local school districts.

"For us right now we are seeing a lot of COVID in the community," explained Dr. Micahel Roshon, an Emergency Physician at Penrose St. Francis and Vice President of Research Operations for Centura Health. "I have never seen it this bad before, but not a whole lot of people who are sick are in the ICU with it."

Roshon believes the FDA's emergency use authorization of the Pfizer-BioNTech booster is critical right now.

"It's hard for kids of school age to socially distance and so the booster dose really helps prevent of you getting sick at all from omicron in particular," said Dr. Roshon.

The FDA said children 12 and older who are eligible for a Pfizer booster can get one as early as five months after their last dose instead of waiting six months.

"We would definitely recommend that every one that is eligible get the vaccine booster, but for sure those who are more at risk for more severe disease," added Dr. Sam Dominguez with Children's Hospital Colorado.

Pfizer is also studying its vaccine, in even smaller doses, for boosters for children younger than 5.

Colorado Health
Department of Corrections suspends in-person visits due to rise in Omicron variant cases

COLORADO (KRDO) -- Tuesday, the Colorado Department of Corrections announced the decision to stop all in-person visitation at all Department of Corrections facilities. The CDOC said the decision was made due to the Omicron variant spreading rapidly through Colorado. The department will re-evaluate the suspension in two weeks and provide updates at that time. Video The post Department of Corrections suspends in-person visits due to rise in Omicron variant cases appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO STATE
Best ways to find your child a COVID-19 vaccine in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- As kids head back to school after their holiday break and Omicron variant cases continue to surge, it might be on the mind of parents to get their children vaccinated. However, the pediatric Pfizer vaccine, approved for children aged 5-11, is not as widely available as a vaccine or booster The post Best ways to find your child a COVID-19 vaccine in Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO STATE
UCHealth sees COVID positivity rate more than quadruple at Colorado testing sites in just two weeks

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- UCHealth says COVID-19 positivity rates have skyrocketed in the past two weeks at their testing clinics across the state of Colorado. According to COVID-19 testing data from UCHealth, the single-day positivity rate for COVID-19 tests in all of UCHealth has been between 27% and 28% over the past three days. The post UCHealth sees COVID positivity rate more than quadruple at Colorado testing sites in just two weeks appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO STATE
Colorado Springs, CO
