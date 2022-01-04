FDA recommends Pfizer booster shot for children ages 12-15

FDA recommends Pfizer booster shot for teens ages 12-15

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Monday, the Food and Drug Administration gave emergency use authorization to allow children between 12 and 15 to get the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine booster.

According to data from the CDC , cumulative hospitalization rates through November are about ten times higher for unvaccinated children ages 12 to 17.

Before the decision, the FDA says real-world data from Israel found more than 6,000 children between 12 and 15 who received a booster at least five months after their second Pfizer dose and found no serious concerns.

The booster was previously only recommended for children 16 and up. For adults, the booster has been available for months.

While the FDA approved the booster, El Paso County health leaders say they're waiting on the authorization of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which is expected later this week.

This announcement and comes as cases surge in Southern Colorado and classes begin to restart for local school districts.

"For us right now we are seeing a lot of COVID in the community," explained Dr. Micahel Roshon, an Emergency Physician at Penrose St. Francis and Vice President of Research Operations for Centura Health. "I have never seen it this bad before, but not a whole lot of people who are sick are in the ICU with it."

Roshon believes the FDA's emergency use authorization of the Pfizer-BioNTech booster is critical right now.

"It's hard for kids of school age to socially distance and so the booster dose really helps prevent of you getting sick at all from omicron in particular," said Dr. Roshon.

The FDA said children 12 and older who are eligible for a Pfizer booster can get one as early as five months after their last dose instead of waiting six months.

"We would definitely recommend that every one that is eligible get the vaccine booster, but for sure those who are more at risk for more severe disease," added Dr. Sam Dominguez with Children's Hospital Colorado.

Pfizer is also studying its vaccine, in even smaller doses, for boosters for children younger than 5.

The post FDA recommends Pfizer booster shot for children ages 12-15 appeared first on KRDO .