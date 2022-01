Late news from the Rio Theatre is that the double date of the White Album Ensemble has been postponed, thanks to the virus that shall not be named. Shows for New Year’s Eve, however, are all slated for a go as of Thursday morning. Of course, no one can blame you if you see fit to stay home Friday night, but didn’t we all follow that script last year? It would be great to see crowds come out to support such fine local bands as the Coffis Brothers, the China Cats and the California Honeydrops. As we’ve all come to realize, living in the 2020s is all about balancing safety and living life. Either way, be sure to greet ’22 with someone or doing something that you love. Happy New Year!

SANTA CRUZ, CA ・ 8 DAYS AGO