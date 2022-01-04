ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Caesars Windsor to temporarily close due to rising COVID-19 cases

Detroit News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCaesars Windsor has announced a temporary closure this month in response to the Ontario government placing further restrictions on restaurants and casinos due to a rise in COVID-19 cases. The closure will take place beginning at 12:01 a.m. Wednesday and continue through Jan. 26. All programming, concerts, events, hotel...

