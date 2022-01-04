ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raiders rookie Nate Hobbs arrested on DUI charge after he was found passed out in car, police say

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Raiders rookie defensive back Nate Hobbs has been arrested on a DUI charge, according to Metro police.

Hobbs, 22, was arrested after he was found passed out in his car on the exit ramp of a parking garage at The Cromwell Las Vegas Hotel & Casino following the Raiders’ road win over the Indianapolis Colts, police said.

Police responded to a report just after 4 a.m. Monday of a driver asleep inside a vehicle. The vehicle was parked on the exit ramp of a parking garage located in the 3500 block of South Las Vegas Boulevard, according to Metro police.

Hobbs failed a field sobriety test and was transported to the Clark County Detention Center where he was booked on a misdemeanor DUI charge.

The exact charge, according to Metro police, is “DUI of alcohol and/or controlled or prohibited substance, 1st offense.” He is not scheduled to appear in court until May.

A statement from attorneys David Z. Chesnoff and Richard A. Schonfeld released Monday said, “The facts and circumstances related by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department to the news media leave serious concerns that this does not qualify as a DUI under Nevada law.”

The Raiders are coming off of a 23-20 victory against the Colts and have one more day in the regular season to determine whether they will secure a spot in the playoffs.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Mr. C73
3d ago

if he was passed out I bet someone slipped something into his drink. Happened to me once my immediate action was to retreat to my car till I felt better. I would put money on it. He probably was almost a victim of having his organs harvested.

Jovan
3d ago

Mighty suspicious how Metro police go out of their way to arrest Raiders players for DUI but looked the other way when Sisolac had a DUI with an injury in October 2021 on Rainbow

