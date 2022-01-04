Hochul: Shots, masks, staying home are tools to beating COVID in 2022

As many people returned to school and work after the holidays Monday, Gov. Kathy Hochul said she wants everyone to make sure they're taking the proper precautions throughout the rest of the year.

The governor urged people to use the tools we already have to help keep New York open throughout the year - get vaccinated, get boosted, mask up, keep testing and stay home if you don't feel well.

This message from the governor comes as the Omicron wave continues to sweep through the city and state. New York City had a 22% seven-day average positivity rate on Sunday. The Bronx has the highest rate of the five boroughs with a nearly 28% seven-day average positivity rate.

The good news is -- vaccinations are also on the rise. Nearly 6.7 million people across the city are fully vaccinated and another 1.7 million are boosted.