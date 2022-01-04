ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Colorado seeing early signs of a COVID hospitalization surge

By DJ Summers
FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
 4 days ago

DENVER (KDVR) — Colorado’s hospital admissions have spiked, bruising the hope that the omicron variant of COVID-19 wouldn’t crowd healthcare facilities.

Dr. Anthony Fauci warned yesterday that even though the omicron variant is less serious than the delta variant that appeared last summer, hospital admissions could swell. Though it has a lower hospitalization rate, the sheer number of people infected by the highly contagious strain could overwhelm hospitals, he said.

In Colorado, hospital numbers have indeed skyrocketed.

The 7-day average of people admitted to Colorado hospitals with COVID doubled in just days following Christmas. Since the beginning of 2022, hospital admissions have hovered around 220 people per day – the highest since last November’s wave and the 2020 fall wave before that.

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID has not risen by as much in the same time period, but it has risen from 1,075 patients to 1,235.

This follows the highest case counts in pandemic history. On Jan. 2, the 7-day average new case count was 7,282, which is 2,000 more people per day than the next-highest record set on Nov. 22, 2020.

Comments / 8

Steve Pierce
4d ago

actually all we get is generalizations from the medical community...surge. what does that mean. Dont summarize for me, how many cases, give me the hospital name, dont tell me covid patients are over crowding facilities when 95% of the beds are filled with non covid patients.I dont believe any numbers the medical community in colorado gives me. Give me a hospital name and covid patients so I can call and verify.

2
BIDENS BLUNDER
4d ago

Vaccinated people seem to be having a rough time with the new variant. It is just a cold if you are unvaxed.

