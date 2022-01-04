ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Personal Finance

NYT Piece Claims Silicon Valley Investors and Founders Contorted Legal Tax Break to Avoid Taxes on Investment Profits

By Cheddar
Cheddar News
Cheddar News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2h3SyD_0dbxdqNb00

Several Silicon Valley insiders are being accused of contorting a 1990s-era tax break to avoid taxes on millions of dollars of investment profits. The tax break is known as the qualified small business stock exemption, and it allows early investors in certain companies to avoid half of the taxes on up to $10 million in capital gains. A piece recently published in the New York Times says venture capital firms like Andreessen Horowitz replicated the tax exemption by giving shares of companies to friends and family, who would otherwise face a 23.8% capital gains bill. The CEO of Roblox is also accused of replicating the tax break for his family members at least 12 times. Although the loophole known as 'stacking' is considered to be legal, the Times piece implies that the exemption has been manipulated for the ultra-wealthy to become more wealthy. Greycroft co-founder and Chairman Emeritus Alan Patricof joins Cheddar News' Closing Bell to discuss.

Comments / 0

Related
cheddar.com

Mark Cuban-Backed Fintech App Dave on Disrupting Banking as It Goes Public

The fintech app backed by billionaire Mark Cuban called Dave made its public debut on the Nasdaq Thursday via a SPAC merger. CEO and co-founder Jason Wilk spoke to Cheddar's Kristen Scholer about the IPO and how his company's services distinguish it from traditional banks. "Customers come to us because they're tired of paying $20 billion of overdraft fees, and they come to Dave, they download our app, and within minutes they can get access to $250 of no interest credit, which we give them through our own proprietary machine learning model," he told Cheddar.
CELL PHONES
Cheddar News

Douglas Elliman Goes Public After Spinoff of Tobacco Biz Vector Group

Howard Lorber, chairman, president, and CEO of Douglas Elliman Inc., and Scott Durkin, CEO of Douglas Elliman Realty, joined Cheddar's "Opening Bell" to talk about the real estate brokerage company's recent IPO launch on the New York Stock Exchange following the spinoff of its tobacco subsidiary Vector Group. "There are many investors that cannot buy tobacco because of their mandates," said Lorber. "And therefore splitting off Douglas Elliman the real estate, and there's a lot of people looking for real estate investments, so they'll be able to buy Douglas Elliman, and those that want tobacco can buy Vector alone." The pair also discuss the future of New York real estate and the auxiliary business the property broker sees as growth prospects.
BUSINESS
Cheddar News

Rokt CEO on $325M Fundraise, Maximizing Retail Data & Upcoming IPO

E-commerce data platform Rokt is prepping for an IPO as it comes off of a $325 million Series E fundraise, and CEO Bruce Buchanan joined Cheddar to discuss the future of his company. He explained how Rokt uses data science to optimize the consumer experience with their clients and discussed the goal to go public in 2023. "We're at a size and scale now where it's important we can give liquidity to investors, we can use the public markets to attract more talent, and we can use the public markets also to go on and acquire more businesses," he said. "We think it's about time that we do list."
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Silicon Valley#Tax Break#Investment#Tax Exemption#The New York Times
CNBC

A Harvard-trained economist shares his top 21 money rules: 'Own your home' and 'try to buy in cash'

We all want money — some of us dangerously so. Thankfully, there are simple and powerful ways to get rich without gambling your hard-earned savings. For sure, they won't all just stick in your brain. And many will change over time as Uncle Sam reforms our taxes and benefits, and as new and better financial products come on board. Still, having guiding principles at hand can help you manage your money and achieve financial security.
ECONOMY
stanford.edu

What If We Taxed Corporations’ Payouts, Not Profits?

When the U.S. corporate tax rate was lowered from 35% to 21% in 2017, supporters claimed it would fuel economic growth and job creation, while critics decried the cut as an unnecessary giveaway to the wealthy. From the perspective of Benjamin Hébert, an associate professor of finance at Stanford Graduate...
STANFORD, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Roblox
NewsBreak
Venture Capital
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
bloombergtax.com

Indonesia Tells NFT Investors to Pay Income Tax, Bisnis Says

Indonesians who invest in non-fungible tokens must pay income tax, local newspaper Bisnis Indonesia reports. Investors must declare their digital assets in annual tax filings as required by a 2008 law, Bisnis reported, citing Neilmaldrin Noor, a director at Indonesia’s tax office. The government is still drafting tax policies to accommodate Indonesians who invest in digital assets, he added.
INCOME TAX
pymnts.com

Jahez’s Billion-Dollar IPO Boosts Venture Capital Investment in Saudi Firms

In a much-anticipated move, Saudi food delivery firm Jahez became the first Saudi tech startup to list on a public exchange, bringing its market capitalization to $2.4 billion, Magnitt reported on Wednesday (Jan. 5). With the listing of its shares and commencement of trading on the Saudi Exchange’s Parallel Market...
BUSINESS
gamesindustry.biz

Roblox founder reportedly exploiting tax break loophole

Roblox's founder has allegedly been taking advantage of a tax break aimed at small businesses for years. According to a report from The New York Times, David Baszucki applied for the Qualified Small Business Stock tax break back in 2004 when he created the company and continued to benefit from it multiple times since.
SMALL BUSINESS
TechCrunch

VCs and founders are max bullish as public markets flash warning signs

Crypto has become far more established in the intervening period, for example, with more investors, startups and fundraising to be found in the space. Another change from the pre-pandemic days is the value of software revenues. That may sound a little esoteric, but given that much of the startup world...
STOCKS
NBC San Diego

Bitcoin Slump Offers Tax Play for Investors — for Now

Bitcoin prices were down about 18% in December through Thursday. Other cryptocurrencies like ethereum also plunged this month. Crypto investors can use an investment loss to their advantage. Crypto transactions aren't subject to "wash sale" rules like stocks, mutual funds and other investments. This offers a dual benefit for crypto...
STOCKS
CBS News

Claiming tax breaks before they're gone in 2022

Many American families could be eligible to claim tax breaks in 2022 but only if they take steps now. CBS News MoneyWatch reporter Aimee Picchi joins Elise Preston on CBSN to discuss what should people do to maximize those tax credits.
INCOME TAX
Cheddar News

Cheddar News

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
84K+
Views
ABOUT

Feed your curiosity about what's next. Watch Cheddar News for news that explore the people, ideas and innovations that are shaping your world.

 https://cheddar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy