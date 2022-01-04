ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Man killed after being pushed in front of a train in Old Town identified

By City News Service
FOX 5 San Diego
FOX 5 San Diego
 4 days ago

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – Authorities Monday released the name of a 68-year-old man who was killed on New Year’s Day by an unidentified assailant who pushed him into the path of an oncoming train at Old Town Transit Center.

Martin Andara of Santee had just gotten off a southbound trolley at the Taylor Street depot about 6:15 a.m. Saturday when another man who had exited at the same time shoved him off the boarding platform without provocation and then fled on foot, according to the San Diego Police Department.

The victim fell into the side of a passing train, suffering fatal injuries, SDPD Lt. Andra Brown said. He died at the scene.

The killer was described as a thin, light-skinned, roughly 5-foot-8-inch man in his 20s, dressed in dark-colored pants and a black hooded jacket.

