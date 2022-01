Cadence Anderson recorded 11 points, 14 rebounds, five assists and five steals to lead Palmyra to a victory at home over Doane Academy, 43-25. Angelina Sauls finished with eight points, three assists and five steals while Molly Jackson chipped in two points to go along with three assists and seven steals for Palmyra, which has won each of its first three games to start the season.

PALMYRA, NJ ・ 1 HOUR AGO