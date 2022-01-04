Legislature to tackle Germantown namesake schools

State Rep. Mark White plans to resurrect a bill asking legislators to transfer ownership of three Shelby County Schools buildings in Germantown to the suburban school district.

The Memphis Republican confirmed Monday that he will file another bill in the upcoming legislative session aimed at who controls Germantown elementary, middle and high schools. The bill also could affect Lucy Elementary in Millington.

State Rep.

Mark White

Germantown Mayor Mike Palazzolo

The three namesake schools sitting within the suburb’s city limits have been controversial since the Germantown Municipal School District was formed in 2013. As part of the negotiations at the time, SCS maintained control of the three campuses despite their Germantown name.

Since then, Germantown has made several requests to regain control of the three campuses. In 2017, the suburb offered to buy the schools for $25 million — an offered rejected by SCS.

The new legislation draft is nearly complete, White said Monday, Jan. 3. The intent of the bill is to codify a 2017 opinion by the state attorney general issued after a charter school wanted to operate with another district inside SCS limits. The opinion states one district may not operate schools within the boundaries of another.

Last spring, proposed legislation was deferred to give local leaders an opportunity to work out an agreement for transferring the schools.

“If productive negotiations happen where there is mutual consent by both parties I will then reconsider future legislative action. If negotiations do not happen by Dec. 31, 2021 I will run the legislation in the 2022 session,” White said in April.

Some opportunity for discussions still exists, but White will file a new bill anyway, he said by phone Monday. He is unsure which senator will sponsor the corresponding bill.

“We have had a lot of productive conversations with leaders at SCS. We are encouraged by those active conversations,” Germantown Mayor Mike Palazzolo said Monday.

White has facilitated conversations between Germantown city leaders and Shelby County Schools leaders. Michelle McKissack, SCS board chairwoman, did not return calls seeking comment regarding the legislation or the schools.

Germantown Municipal School District is not part of conversations yet, and school leaders decline comment beyond a prepared statement.

“The Germantown Municipal School District has always been open to working with Shelby County Schools and the city of Germantown in acquiring the three legacy Germantown Schools,” Jason Manuel, GMSD superintendent, said in the statement. “Our board is open to working with their board.”

White said the battle of ownership of the schools bearing the city’s name has spanned more than seven years. He hopes “to put this behind us and come to a conclusion this session.”

When the municipal districts were formed, Germantown received five schools within the suburb’s limits, but not the Germantown namesake schools.

After SCS rejected the $25 million offer in 2017, GMSD and the city purchased property for Forest Hill Elementary School to address capacity needs at the elementary level. The district is currently addressing needs at the middle school level with its ongoing addition to Houston Middle School.

During state committees last year a lobbyist for SCS said the county system must retain ownership to address its own capacity issues.

The city expressed its support of the legislation in 2021. Palazzolo is supportive this year too. Currently state law does not address the issue of districts operating within the boundaries of another system, he said.

“If the state legislature and Tennessee code answers that question it would be beneficial (statewide),” Palazzolo added.